Students and school officials gathered in 2016 for the announcement of the new middle school. A name will now be chosen for the new structure. (Langley Advance files)

Naming suggestions sought for new Willoughby middle school

The new school is expected to open in 2019.

Do you have a good name for Langley’s next middle school?

The Langley School District is now accepting submissions from the public for the new school, now under construction near R.E. Mountain Secondary in the 77oo block of 202A Street.

The district is asking for names based on the geographical area, or names of prominent local people, including late residents.

Submissions should include the names and contact information of the person or groupmaking the suggestion, and a reason for the suggested name, including any relevant background information.

Naming forms can be downloaded at the school district website, HERE.

All submissions must be returned by April 9, either to the Office of the Secretary Treasurer at the board office at 4875 222 St., Langley, BC V3A 3Z7, or by email to Laurie Mason at lmason@sd35.bc.ca.

There are no plans to change the name of R.E. Mountain Secondary. A petition against the re-naming of R.E. Mountain was started on Change.org several months ago.

The new middle school, intended to serve the rapidly expanding population in Willoughby, is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019.

Previous story
UPDATED: Langley City environmentalist, volunteer passes away
Next story
Photo: Rack ‘em up

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley City Parkour park up for awards

Nominated in two categories for the 2018 Wood Design Awards in BC.

Vancouver Stealth to honour former captain before hosting Saskatchewan Rush

Tribute to Curtis Hodson during Saturday’s National Lacrosse League game at Langley Events Centre,

Naming suggestions sought for new Willoughby middle school

The new school is expected to open in 2019.

Updated: Langley hospice losing volunteers, donors over medically assisted death issue

Fraser Health Authority chair defends directive, says patients would be forced to leave hospices otherwise

Police warn of door-to-door con man in Abbotsford

Man entering homes on pretense of furnace inspections

Langley Rivermen suffer back-to-back lopsided road losses

‘Men struggling in new year

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Public input from across B.C. now being sought on revitalizing the ALR

Stakeholder meetings are slated to be held in various communities over the next six weeks

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Airbnb to collect provincial sales tax in B.C.

The company will begin gathering 8 per cent PST and the up-to-3 percent MRDT

Special prosecutor appointed after alleged death threat at Nanaimo city hall

B.C. Prosecution Service advises that Michael Klein was assigned to the file on Feb. 2

Most Read

  • Photo: Rack ‘em up

    Timms Community Centre in Langley City will open Family Day, Monday, Feb.…

  • Naming suggestions sought for new Willoughby middle school

    The new school is expected to open in 2019.