Naming suggestions sought for new Willoughby middle school

The new school is expected to open in 2019.

Students and school officials gathered in 2016 for the announcement of the new middle school. A name will now be chosen for the new structure. (Langley Advance files)

Do you have a good name for Langley’s next middle school?

The Langley School District is now accepting submissions from the public for the new school, now under construction near R.E. Mountain Secondary in the 77oo block of 202A Street.

The district is asking for names based on the geographical area, or names of prominent local people, including late residents.

Submissions should include the names and contact information of the person or groupmaking the suggestion, and a reason for the suggested name, including any relevant background information.

Naming forms can be downloaded at the school district website, HERE.

All submissions must be returned by April 9, either to the Office of the Secretary Treasurer at the board office at 4875 222 St., Langley, BC V3A 3Z7, or by email to Laurie Mason at lmason@sd35.bc.ca.

There are no plans to change the name of R.E. Mountain Secondary. A petition against the re-naming of R.E. Mountain was started on Change.org several months ago.

The new middle school, intended to serve the rapidly expanding population in Willoughby, is scheduled to open in the fall of 2019.