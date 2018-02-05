New ‘Aldergrove Community Association’ invites input, members

A new Aldergrove Community Association is seeking members and input from residents here.

Spokesperson Dianne Kask said, “A small group of long-time Aldergrove residents have formed a non-profit society under the Societies Act, the Aldergrove Community Association (ACA). We are hoping to involve as many Aldergrove residents and groups as possible to explore ideas with the purpose of enhancing life in Aldergrove.”

The ACA is holding an information meeting on Feb. 16 and invite residents to join the new association as it charts a course for the community.

The Aldergrove Community Association is in contact with other Township of Langley Community Associations, all of which have recently formed an alliance called the Township of Langley Community Associations (TOLCA), for the betterment of all of Langley Township. They would like to have a working relationship with Municipal Hall for the betterment of all of the Township of Langley communities under the new engagement process.

The following is the Aldergrove Community Association’s purpose statement:

– To work alongside residents, businesses and the Township to enhance the character and quality of life in the Aldergrove community;

-To promote a positive and safe village atmosphere for residents of all ages by fostering community spirit, good neighbourliness, mutual respect and citizen participation;

– To promote and encourage cultural, recreational, social, environmental, educational and business endeavors in Aldergrove;

– To promote the beautification of Aldergrove and revitalization of the downtown core, while maintaining respect for the rural farming community, and fostering the natural environment including Bertrand Creek, and developing a walk-able community;

– To organize regular resident meetings; and enhance the role of residents in municipal governance by informing and involving residents in the development of our community through respectful, constructive discussion about municipal affairs, and then representing the opinions of the residents to the Township Council and other organizations when required;

– To promote the voice of youth on the community association, by seeking the direct opinion of Aldergrove’s youth to help foster good citizens, and promoting healthy life style models and opportunities.

The Aldergrove Community Association (ACA) will be holding an information meeting on Friday, Feb. 16, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Kinsmen Community Centre gym. All residents with a V4W postal code are invited to attend. Come out and let us know what is important to you.

You may contact Aldergrove Community Association through their email: aldergrovecommunityassociation@outlook.com