New Aldergrove community centre wins award

Aldergrove’s new swimming pool and community centre has been honoured with an award from the B.C. Economic Development Association (BCEDA), recognizing the impact it has had on the surrounding community.

The 2019 Stan Rogers Memorial Award was presented to the Township of Langley for the Aldergrove Credit Union Communit Centre (ACUCC) on Tuesday, March 5. The award recognizes a private or public project that is making the most significant economic impact in a community.

“When the ACUCC was being designed, one of the first steps was to identify what it should bring to the community,” said Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese. “We wanted to build a facility that would offer recreation opportunities for residents, create a destination to bring visitors from beyond Aldergrove, and support local business success and attraction. We knew this facility would be a huge draw for the community of Aldergrove and a great step towards its revitalization, and it is wonderful to be recognized for this achievement.”

Winners of the 2019 BC Economic Development Awards were announced at the BCEDA Economic Summit in Richmond. The Township’s award was accepted by Councillor Bob Long and senior manager of economic investment and development Val Gafka.

“Through this investment in infrastructure, the Township continues to pave the way for the revitalization and transformation of Aldergrove, including its downtown business core, to attract business, development, and thousands of new residents over the decades to come,” Gafka said.

The Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre, located at 27032 Fraser Hwy., features a canopy-covered outdoor area with a six-lane 25-metre competitive swimming pool, leisure pool, and a hot tub. Its Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience includes a seasonally-open outdoor water park with waterslides, tidal pool, current channel, children’s aquaplay structure, dry playground, and picnic area. The environmentally-friendly Centre also includes an arena with an NHL-sized ice surface, 500 seats, and a heated ground floor viewing area, along with fitness facilities and a walking track.

The ACUCC has created 12 full-time positions and seven part-time positions for employment, and since it opened, has seen a steady stream of guests come through its doors. Last summer, each day in July and August alone, more than 3,000 people came out to enjoy the Otter Co-op Outdoor Experience.

“All of those visits increase the exposure of what Aldergrove has to offer to those considering locating a business in the community, future residents, and visitors looking for an exceptional attraction destination,” Gafka said.

She said stakeholders including the Aldergrove Credit Union, Otter Co-op, Aldergrove Rotary Club, and many other local groups and businesses, contributed to making the ACUCC a reality and continue to support economic growth in the area.

“The Aldergrove Business Association is a strong business champion that continuously vests in seeing Aldergrove thrive for those who live, work, play, and do business in the community,” Gafka said. “This strong community partner is making a concerted effort to raise awareness amongst residents, businesses, and visitors about the potential opportunities that this new community centre could mean for Aldergrove’s social, cultural, and economic future. It’s a win on every level.”

In the last eight months of 2018, 46 new businesses established locations in Aldergrove, creating new jobs and spending opportunities, Gafka added.