Jayne Nelson (right) is grateful for all the caped crusaders, who just like Batman, work tirelessly behind the scenes. These local heroes care for homeless and neglected dogs and cats in Langley, and help find them loving forever homes. (Langley Advance files)

New auction advances animal gala in Langley

Organizers gear up for 11th annual Furry Tail Endings event.

Furry Tail Endings annual gala is all about celebrating the heroes who help rescue, care for, and adopt the neglected and homeless dogs and cats in Langley each year.

So the theme for this year’s gala will be Nightfall in Gotham, based on the Batman Returns movie, announced Jayne Nelson, the executive director for Langley Animal Protection Society.

“The hero theme of the movie will help us celebrate the many heroes we see every year that help the animals… Michael Keaton/Batman wears a cape, but not every superhero wears a cape. Our everyday heroes don’t wear one,” she said.

LAPS operates the Patti Dale Animal Shelter in Aldergrove, and while the centre is owned and partially funded by the municipality, this non-profit organization must fundraise each year to continue all its animal welfare programs and initiatives.

The biggest LAPS fundraiser of the year is the gala, which is already three-quarters of the way to sell out, Nelson said. Only 100 of 425 tickets are left, and she expects to sell out within a few weeks.

This year’s gala is Saturday, Nov. 3, at the Coast Hotel & Convention Centre. Tickets are $130 and available from the shelter or online.

This year, LAPS also introduced a silent auction that will start a few weeks ahead of the gala at www.lapsgala.ca.

The auction includes the first-ever gala prep package featuring a dress rental, as well as makeup and hair service.

Other auction highlights, so far, include a millionaire-for-a-day package, and round-trip trip for two to anywhere Westjet flies, Nelson elaborated.

Funds from this year’s gala are expected to help fund some of the ongoing shelter efforts such as spay and neuter assistance program, their trap-neuter-and-release initiative, the prison training program, and the newly opened cat isolation facility.

