New community foundation eyes 5 key initiatives out of the gate

Langley Foundation received its first gift from the Wesmont Foundation, in the form of a $100,000 cheque. On hand for the presentation was Sean Tilstra (left), Gerry St. Germain, Sydney Tilstra, Corinne Tilstra, John Tilstra, and Paul Weme. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

With a new year come a new charity organization in Langley that already has five large projects in it sites.

Just days before Christmas, former MP and senator Gerry St. Germain announced the creation of a new community foundation.

There are a few foundations already operating in Langley, including the better know Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Langley School District Foundation.

Now, the Langley Foundation has been launched in what St. Germain describes as an effort to improve and unite the community, especially on philanthropic efforts that will bring change to: infrastructure; arts, heritage, and culture; and environment.

The foundation was kick started by a $100,000 donation made earlier this month by the Wesmont Group.

“It is off and running in a big way,” St. Germain said, thanks to the Langley-based company’s generosity.

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step,” added St. Germain, who is chair of the new foundation’s board of directors.

“The Langley Foundation has taken its first step and it is a big one. Thank you, John and Corinne Tilstra and the Wesmont Foundation, for taking that first step with us,” said St. Germain.

Other similar donations have already been made by Brett Knelson of Knelson Family Foundation, Tim and Petra Bontkes from Heart & Soul Foundation, Marco and Deb Paolella of Marcon Construction, and from Bevo Farms.

The board also included former Township mayors Kurt Alberts, as well as film studio owner Gemma Martini, and lawyer and Kwantlen First Nation council member Tumia Knott.

The foundation, a recently-formed non-profit, will focus on building relationships with donors and other charitable organizations by linking them with causes that are important to them, and also through connecting them to opportunities that will make a lasting impact on the community, explained Paul Weme, the foundation’s executive director.

“This first gift is fundamental to the launch and success of the Langley Foundation,” said Weme, a Langley resident with more than 30 years.

With experience in fundraising and philanthropy within the Lower Mainland, Weme is in what St. Germain described as a perfect positioned to lead this initiative.

“By addressing key needs in these three areas, we are poised to make the Langleys a better, safer, and more desirable community for everyone,” noted Weme.

One important area of need that the foundation has identified is the creation of more green and eco-friendly spaces in Langley and the surrounding areas, including Aldergrove, Brookswood, Fort Langley, Murrayville, Walnut Grove, and Willowbrook.

As these areas are continuing to grow and develop, the inclusion of more parks, trees, and trails will benefit the entire community and make the Langleys a more unified, welcoming, and desirable place to live, Weme said.

By ensuring that these are eco- friendly spaces, it will also make the Langleys more responsible, sustainable, and vibrant communities for everyone, he noted, explaining that the foundation will be adding to existing federal, provincial and municipal funding “that has left tangible infrastructure projects unfunded,” said Weme.

“The Langley Foundation plans to fill the gap.”

They’ve already identified a series of project they’ll be raising funds towards.

One is a Central Park or Arbour Ribbon idea, an $8 million initiative – originally initiated back in 2004 – which would see a treed greenway corridor and trail system weave from north to south through Langley.

Also on the foundation’s to-do-list is to help reach the $5-million mark to enable the creation of a Fort Langley pedestrian bridge – a safe path for people to cross the CN train tracks to get down to all the shops and amenities in the village. Set to start in January, this project already has $3.1 million committed.

The foundation board is also devoted to helping raise $6 million to build a new facility for the Canadian Museum of Flight. There is already half a million dollars been raised towards this project.

They’re also shooting to help raise a further $4.2 million towards the creaton of three trails in town, again a project that is expected to get start in January.

And the last on their list, at least for now, is support of the Memory Grove. It would be part of the Arbour Trails and be situation by the Salmon River in Fort Langley. This project, Weme said, will be like an arboretum by recognizing and growing a diverse range of both native and non-native tree species.

To celebrate the Langley Township’s 150th anniversary, 150 trees will be planted in the Memory Grove. The creation of this grove will cost an estimated $250,000 with $21,500 already committed.

For more information on the foundation, people can visit www.thelangleyfoundation.ca.

