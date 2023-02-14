Kate Ludlam is the new executive director of the Langley Seniors Resources Society. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

New executive director of Langley Seniors Resources Society had a hand in hospital ER and MRI campaigns

Kate Ludlam will take up her new position in March

An organizer of the largest fundraising campaign in Langley history has been named the new executive director of the Langley Seniors Resources Society.

Kate Ludlam’s appointment was announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 by Loretta Solomon, the president of the society board of directors.

“Kate has lived in our community for over 20 years and is passionately interested in the well-being of older adults,” Solomon said.

“We are delighted to welcome her to our team,” she added.

Ludlam has more than 30 years of experience as a non-profit executive, most recently as the director of philanthropy with the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation.

Prior to that, the society announcement noted, Ludlam spent eight years as the director of fundraising and donor relations at Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation, where she directed several successful fundraising campaigns, including the $17 million LMH ER and MRI Suite campaign, that exceeded its original $15 million target.

It has been described as the largest fundraising effort of the hospital foundation, and also the largest fundraiser held for any reason in Langley’s history.

“Kate has many of the qualities and experiences we value as an organization – managing diversity in relationships, developing programs and projects, and building and engaging with community stakeholders,” Solomon said, describing the new executive director as “a caring and thoughtful leader who brings solid skills and experiences in strategic planning, marketing and communications, fiscal management and revenue development.”

“Most importantly of all, the board is impressed with Kate’s experience, her deep connections in our community, and her in-depth understanding of the issues facing older adults in Langley,” Solomon said.

Ludlam is a Langley resident, who lives in Walnut Grove with her husband, Phil. She has one grown daughter, Meghan.

Her appointment is effective March 6.

