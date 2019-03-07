Zooey and Sinatra snoozing by a warm fire.

New forever home for senior cats

A long-time shelter cat adopted

A pair of senior cats have a new home after a longtime CARES shelter resident was adopted last year.

CARES volunteer Michelle wrote about adopting Sinatra, a Siamese who had lived at the Langley-based shelter for eight years, and is 14 years old. For much of his time there, he lived with Zooey, another 14-year-old cat.

Michelle adopted Zooey two years ago, and when her other cats died, she decided the best companion for her pet would be Zooey’s old friend Sinatra.

“It took only hours before he and Zoey were visibly comfortable again with each other and, apart from a few hisses from Zoey, it’s like we’ve all lived togetherfor years!” she wrote.

CARES has recently had a number of donations to help with its job of caring for and finding long-term homes for adoptable cats, including from PetSmart and from Langley Township Councillor Eric Woodward

Learn more about the adoptable cats at the shelter at www.carescatshelter.com.

