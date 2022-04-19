New Fraser Valley Lions club will focus on the environment

Long-time member of Aldergrove Lions hopes to launch new club in time for World Environment Day

Tom Latter, a 35-year member of the Aldergrove Lions Club, says the initial response to the proposed Pacific Spirit Environmental Lions Club has been encouraging. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

On June 5, World Environment Day, a new Lions Club devoted to environmental issues will have its charter day.

That’s the plan according to Tom Latter, a 35-year member of the Aldergrove Lions Club, who said the initial response to the proposed Pacific Spirit Environmental Lions Club has been encouraging.

“To get the club going, we need a minimum of 20 adults with a sole purpose of making the area we live in a much nicer place,” Latter remarked.

It is a response to the issue of young people, who age out of school-based “Leo” affiliate clubs, but don’t go on to join the adult Lions Clubs, Latter elaborated.

As the Lions zone chairman, Tom Latter is responsible for six area clubs, three of which have Leo clubs.

“The question came, what do they do after they turn 19,” Latter observed.

A new Lions Club in the Fraser Valley focused on the environment – a particular concern of young people – may be the answer, according to Latter.

”Over the years, I have clearly seen the impact of what a world organization like the Lions Club can do for community, region, country, and the world,” Latter commented.

“To celebrate Earth Day, there’s no better way of showing our love to the earth and our community than starting a brand-new club specific to our neighbourhood and environment.”

Pacific Spirit Environmental Lions Club is open to everyone 19 years or older.

Children and youth are most welcome to participate, as long as they’re accompanied by an adult, Latter noted.

Projects may initially include tree planting and trash collection, but can be expanded to other initiatives that are environmental in nature.

More information, is available online at lionsclubs.org with the environmental program listed under global causes.

Those interested can email tlatter@shaw.ca or call, or text, 604-897-8433.