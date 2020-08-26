Langley4Langley is a community event that encourages participants to run, with money raised for the Langley Food Bank. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Langley Advance Times)

New fundraiser, Langley4Langley, is encouraging people to sign up, get active, and help food bank

Participants log activity online and can take part in 10 km virtual fun run in Derby Reach

Langley4Langley is a month-long fundraising community challenge event, on now until Sept. 20, that promotes walking and running to benefit the Langley Food Bank.

Participants start by making a minimum donation of $25 on the Langley4Langley donation page – and then run or walk as often as possible throughout the month.

Prizes will be awarded daily for submitting activity, and competitive category prizes will also be awarded at the end of the challenge.

Organizer Tony Markin said 100 per cent of the minimum $25 donations will go to the food bank, with a goal of raising $25,000.

“COVID has hit many people in many different ways,” Markin noted. “Children, babies, and families, they all need food and basic essentials, so why not the food bank?”

READ MORE: VIDEO: Bikers take two-hour ride around Fraser Valley to rally against bullying

Participants are invited to take part in an optional self-guided socially distanced 10-mile race via at Derby Reach throughout the last week of the challenge, where a grand prize will be awarded to the winner.

The official race route will be posted on Sept. 1st.

Participants can take part at any point between September 1st to 20th by signing up for a STRAVA account at www.langley4langley.com/details.

Markin added that Langley4Langley is in need of both volunteers and business sponsors to keep the initiative going. He has asked that any businesses looking to get involved to contact Langley4Langley at www.langley4langley.com.

People can additionally drop off non-perishable food donations at Peninsula Runners – 20349 88 Ave in Walnut Grove.

“It’s helping the community while competing and being active,” Markin said, “It’s a win/win.”

