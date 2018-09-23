New Langley mayor’s gala raises half million for hospital

A $500,000 contribution to the new emergency ward and MRI suite was announced Saturday night.

A half million dollars is a “huge” infusion towards the new emergency ward and MRI suite at Langley Memorial Hospital, and that financial commitment was announced Saturday night – during the new mayor’s gala.

The hospital project, announced earlier this year, will cost $30.6 million. Of that, the hospital foundation must raise $15 million. Saturday’s contribution pushes them near the $10-million mark in the fundraising efforts, with the MRI Suite expected to be in place by fall of 2019, and the new ER scheduled to open in late 2020.

The $500,000 contribution was announcement during the inaugural Mayor’s Charitable Gala Saturday night, before a sold-out crowd of more than 500 people, by Township Mayor Jack Froese. This was a new event co-hosted by Township of Langley Firefighters’ Charitable Society (TLFCS) and the mayor’s office.

The goal for the gala was to raise a million, Froese explained to the Langley Advance. “The numbers aren’t out yet, but I think we came very close.”

“This is a fantastic event,” Froese said. “The community of Langley is here to support the charities and our Langley Memorial Hospital emergency department expansion.”

“The foirst annual Mayor’s Charitable Gala was successful way beyond our expectations,” he elaborated. “We are truly blessed to be part of such a generous community who give so much.”

The event, a farm-to-table fall festival, included a gourmet dinner, musical guests, entertainment, and “fun” activities, as well as fundraising opportunities, hosted at Darvonda Nurseries in Milner. The facilities, which will later this month hold its first Glow Fall (last year it held the first Glow Christmas event), served as a “stunning” backdrop for the inaugural mayor’s gala.

.

Partnering for a cause

This new community fundraising event brought together the TLFCS and the mayor’s office to raise money for what they deem to be worthy causes. Among those causes, the Langley Memorial Hospital was earmarked to receive funds this year.

Included in the donations collected at the gala, he said one contribution of $500,000 came in earmarked specifically for the hospital, and a further $250,000 was donated for use by the TLFCS for Langley projects.

“So, we were successful in raising half a million for the hospital’s new emergency department and MRI suite,” he elaborated, noting the he firefighter charities board will meet to discuss how much additional can be donated to the cause once everything is accounted for.

“Our firefighters are huge contributors to this community. Not only do they play a vital role in keeping our people and property safe, they are personally dedicated to giving back to others,” Froese said.

“Their efforts have a huge impact and we were thrilled when they suggested partnering for this fundraising gala. We have seen this type of event work for neighbouring municipalities, and know the entire community will benefit from the funds raised through the generosity of the society, and everyone who gets involved,” the mayor said.

The partnership between the mayor’s office and the Township of Langley’s Firefighters Charities to host such a gala “worked great and the community came out to support it,” he concluded.

“The gala is important to the TLFCS because it will raise our profile within the community and create a successful, annual fundraising event that our community will look forward to,” firefighter Jhim Burwell said ahead of the event.

“That the mayor’s office has gotten on board so enthusiastically to help our charitable society is an incredibly humbling show of support for a group that has worked tirelessly to do good within the community.”

Burwell added: “The Mayor’s Charitable Gala is a great example of the cycle that is created… The TLFCS benefits from the generosity of its supporters, the funds generated by the gala will help with LMH’s emergency department, and the hospital, in turn, benefits the community and inspires their generosity.”

When the hospital fundraising campaign kicked off in May, Maria and Ron Martini were among the first to donate, contributing $5 million to the project. The Martini family donation accompanied a “sizable” donation from Allan Skidmore and his family.

This summer, the Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary also stepped up. In July, they announced a $1.5-million contribution to the campaign, and other donations are coming in.

READ RELATED: Langley’s hospital auxiliary pinches pennies to kick in $1.5 million for ER

expansion

.

• Stay tuned to the Langley Advance print and online edition for more from the gala