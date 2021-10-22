People gathered around Langley's new T&T Supermarket for grand opening (Aldergrove Star)

VIDEO: New Langley supermarket makes debut

T&T Supermarket grand opening Friday, Oct. 22

A new Asian supermarket has officially opened in Langley.

T&T Supermarket’s grand opening is Friday, Oct. 22 at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

Cindy Lee, the company founder, said her husband, daughter, and herself, didn’t know the supermarket would become as popular as it has.

“We started T&T in 1993, and we had no idea we were going to open any stores outside of our Vancouver location,” said Lee.

RELATED: Work underway on major expansion to Langley’s Willowbrook Mall

The ribbon was cut at 8:30 a.m., and hundreds of people gathered around as the spirit dragon danced in the front entrance.

With the kickoff, there were promotions throughout the store, including the first 200 guests receiving a $10 T&T gift card.

The new, 40,000-suare-foot supermarket is located at 19705 Fraser Hwy. (in the former Toys ‘R’ Us location). It features fresh produce, meat, seafood, grocery items, and ready-to-consume Asian meals.

T&T Supermarket is reportedly the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating 29 stores in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario, with headquarters based in Richmond.

READ MORE: Langley Animal Protection Society adds new face to the team

READ MORE: Aldergrove’s Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association heals community

Have a story tip? Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GroceriesLangley

 

Founder and Co-founders Tina, Cindy, and Jack Lee (Aldergrove Star)

Mayor Val van den broek and Jack Lee (Aldergrove Star)

Ribbon cutting at T&T grand opening (Aldergrove Star)

Previous story
Aldergrove women shedding light on seed saving

Just Posted

People gathered around Langley's (Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: New Langley supermarket makes debut

Sarah Jones playing outside LAPS with Pepper (Madison McKenzie/Aldergrove Star)
Langley Animal Protection Society adds new face to the team

A sunflower being deseeded, for next years planting (Barb Pearson/Special to The Star)
Aldergrove women shedding light on seed saving

A Gofundmen campaign has been launched for Langley runner Aaysia Williams, to help cover the cost of training with renowned coach Ato Boldon. (Facebook image)
VIDEO: Why an up-and-coming Langley track star has a Gofundme campaign