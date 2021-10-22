VIDEO: New Langley supermarket makes debut

A new Asian supermarket has officially opened in Langley.

T&T Supermarket’s grand opening is Friday, Oct. 22 at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

Cindy Lee, the company founder, said her husband, daughter, and herself, didn’t know the supermarket would become as popular as it has.

“We started T&T in 1993, and we had no idea we were going to open any stores outside of our Vancouver location,” said Lee.

The ribbon was cut at 8:30 a.m., and hundreds of people gathered around as the spirit dragon danced in the front entrance.

With the kickoff, there were promotions throughout the store, including the first 200 guests receiving a $10 T&T gift card.

The new, 40,000-suare-foot supermarket is located at 19705 Fraser Hwy. (in the former Toys ‘R’ Us location). It features fresh produce, meat, seafood, grocery items, and ready-to-consume Asian meals.

T&T Supermarket is reportedly the largest Asian supermarket chain in Canada, operating 29 stores in B.C., Alberta, and Ontario, with headquarters based in Richmond.

