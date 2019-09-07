New prize added: Langley Cruise-In to a raffle another garage

Zone Garage and AudioJax offer draw prize valued at $5,000 to pimp out a garage

The Ultimate Garage package has become an annual fixture of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In – but car enthusiasts looking to beef up the perfect space to park their ride have another chance to win this year.

Zone Garage has thrown their own garage prize package into the ring, offering guests and visitors a car-park revamp valued at $4,000.

The company is not new to Cruise-In. The co-owner of Zone Garage B.C. Richard Murphy said the raffle evolved from their involvement last summer.

“We did a sponsorship in conjunction with Lordco last year and have decided to do one on our own this year,” Murphy explained.

Lordco, the title sponsor of Cruise-In, raffled off a $24,000 garage prize package last year with 80 items included.

Zone Garage contributed up to 600 square feet of ZG Shield polyurea floor coating, a ZG Flat Wall and hooks, tire storage, and shelving unit measuring 72 by 76 by 24-inch.

Lordco’s annual raffle is happening once again this year, but Zone Garage will also be touting their own brand new raffle, which goes for $5 per entry and $15 for four.

Up for grabs this year through Zone Garage’s inaugural draw will be a tote slide storage system, a 4X8-foot overhead with shelf, a spare tire hanger rack, and brand new flooring – all of which, includes installation.

The extra add-on to Zone Garage’s winnings is a $1,000 sound system from Aldergrove’s AudioJax. The audio company located at 26963 Old Yale Rd and specializes in car and marine sound systems.

With the system included, Zone Garage’s package is valued at $5,000 in total, with one single winner receiving both company’s prizes.

“Zone Garage will have a big set up with a few trailers at the Cruise-In along with an AudioJax booth,” Murphy said.

Zone Garage is a Canadian company which Murphy said started 12 years ago and is now the largest garage remodel network since expanding down into the United States.

Murphy said he is excited to take part in the Cruise-In as he grew up in Langley and has attended for many years.

“It’s good advertising and for a good cause,” Murphy added. “It’s a way to give back so why not?”

All money raised from the Cruise-In, including the raffle entries with Zone Garage, all go to local charities.

Zone Garage and AudioJax will be found at the Good Time Cruise-In Market Place between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. – on Fraser Highway, just east of 264 Street.

More information on Zone Garage and AudioJax can be found at www.zonegarage.ca and www.audio.jax.ca.

