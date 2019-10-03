Newly appointed Trinity Western president Dr. Mark Husbands will be officially welcomed through an inauguration ceremony on Saturday. (Jelly Marketing/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

New Trinity Western president welcomed through inauguration ceremony

Dr. Mark Husbands appointed fifth president and vice-chancellor of TWU

Trinity Western University (TWU) is holding an inauguration ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 5, to welcome newly appointed president and vice-chancellor Dr. Mark Husbands.

Dr. Husbands was named as TWU’s fifth president last December and officially took office on July 2nd.

“I’m terribly excited about being here—to witness the tremendous work that the faculty and staff do to help students discover meaning, purpose, and calling in Christ,” Dr. Husbands said. “It is a profound joy to lead a Christian university that helps students connect their faith and learning to the deepest needs and challenges of the world.”

Dr. Husbands comes to TWU from Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, where he served as Vice-President for Academic Affairs.

Prior to joining Northwestern’s administration, he was the Leonard and Marjorie Maas Chair of Reformed Theology and Director of the Emmaus Scholars Program at Hope College in Holland, Mich.

His experience also includes six years as Assistant Professor of Theology at Wheaton College in Chicago, Ill., and two years at Tyndale University College and Seminary in Toronto, Ont., where he taught theology and directed its extension education and summer school.

Lorne Jacobson, chairman on the board of governors, remarked that Dr. Husbands has the credentials and experience to provide distinguished leadership.

“He has the heart and passion to provide servant leadership to our university and to advance the evangelical mission of TWU,” Jacobson added.

The inauguration is open to TWU staff, students, and interested members of the public.

The ceremony will he held at the David E. Enarson Gymnasium, located at the Langley campus, 7600 Glover Rd – beginning at 10 a.m.

The inauguration ceremony will additionally be livestreamed at http://www.twu.ca/inauguration.

Trinity Western University selects new president for 2019

Trinity Western University was founded in 1962, and is a private Christian post-secondary school in Langley.

