New TWU building named after former president Bob Kuhn

Drawing of the new Robert G. Kuhn Building at Trinity Western University. A ground-breaking ceremony was held on Friday, Feb. 14. (TWU image)

Trinity Western University broke ground on a new building on Friday, Feb. 14th that will be named after former TWU president Bob Kuhn.

The four-storey Robert G. Kuhn Building will house the university school of business, as well as the online TWU GLOBAL education program.

“Both departments give students the guidance and skills they need to become godly Christian leaders,” the building’s online page stated.

“This building has been a vision for several years and we could not be more thrilled to start construction,” commented Aklilu Mulat, senior vice president of business administration and chief financial officer at the Langley-based university.

Kuhn led the TWU legal team that won a 2001 Supreme Court of Canada fight over a university teacher education program which had been denied certification by the British Columbia College of Teachers because of a TWU policy that prohibited “homosexual behaviour.”

As university president, he battled to establish a law school at the private Christian university that was opposed by several law associations who refused to recognize the school because of a TWU covenant seen by some as anti-gay.

After the Supreme Court of Canada ruled against TWU, the university announced the covenant would no longer be mandatory for students.

During the legal battle, Kuhn noted the TWU covenant also says that “all students and faculty are to love and respect other people, regardless of their background or personal characteristics. TWU is a community of diversity and acceptance. This campus is a Christian home for four thousand students with an array of opinions and beliefs.”

Kuhn became an advocate for research into Parkinson’s disease after he was diagnosed with the disorder in January of 2006.

Kuhn ended his term as president in 2019.

