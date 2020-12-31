New year brings new call for residents to keep Aldergrove clean

Jocelyn Titus, founder of Earth Ninjas and Cleaning Up Aldergrove, leads a group of volunteers on garbage picks. (Special to The Star)

“Ready to take the first step in protecting our planet?” asks Jocelyn Titus, founder of Earth Ninjas and Cleaning Up Aldergrove.

The Aldergrove resident founded a volunteer group that picks litter off of local streets in hopes of making the community a better place, and is now looking for extra hands to help out.

“There’s no better way to contribute to a cleaner and healthier community than by volunteering to tackle out-of-control waste,” Titus explained. “Join fellow community members as we work to throw away bad waste habits. As well as bring awareness to the amount of tossed litter.”

Titus went on to say that picking up litter is a fun, simple, and free activity that can have instant results on the planet and there’s no better way to teach young ones that litter does not belong on the ground.

“We all need to be more aware of the garbage that falls on the ground. It’s so harmful to the environment and to helpless animals that may come across it,” she said. “If we all can be more proactive and just clean up the front of our properties and ditches, It would make a huge difference to our community. Even the business owners need to show they care about our communities and keep their lots tidy.”

Titus’s next scheduled clean up dates are Jan. 24th and Feb. 7th, both beginning at 9 a.m.

Locations are to be determined.

Clean ups are usually two to two-and-a-half hours long.

All people need to bring is gloves and their own drinking water. All other equipment is supplied.

People can email keepaldergroveclean@gmail.com to sign up for the clean up and follow on social media at https://www.facebook.com/cleaningupaldergrove/.

“Always leave it [Earth] better then you find it, no matter where you go,” Titus added. “Join the cause and volunteer with us Earth Ninjas.”

