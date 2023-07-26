Night market brings local produce and volunteer opportunities to Langley

The Fort Langley Night Market runs every Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. until Aug. 25

The Fort Langley Night Market is open every Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. until Aug. 25. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Local vendors are gathering for the Fort Langley Night Market every Friday until Aug. 25.

On Friday, July 14 about 40 vendors set up tents and products for the public to see.

Sydnee Miller works as a co-partner of Farm Fresh Mobile Market with her mom, who took over the business after her husband passed away, will be selling locally grown organic fruits and vegetables at the night market every Friday.

“My mom works really hard every day and needed someone she could trust, and I said I could be that person for her. I love helping her,” Miller said.

Miller’s father immigrated from Holland and made connections with local farmers in the Fraser Valley to begin hosting mobile markets.

“The customers are everything. I love making connections with people and being able to connect with somebody,” she said. “The night market has been a beautiful place to meet a lot of different people.”

Miller and her husband, Matthew, moved to Fort Langley from Abbotsford and said they’ve been happy in the new community.

“We love it here. It’s like heaven on Earth,” Miller said.

Sydnee Miller and her husband, Matthew, help her mom run her late father’s mobile market business in Fort Langley. They will be at the night market every Friday this summer until it ends on Aug. 25. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Representatives from BC Girl Guides manned a booth at the night market selling cookies and recruiting volunteers for the Langley area.

Delainey Lockett, community event outreach and contact guider, said girl guides suffered during the pandemic and are making an effort to recover.

“We are making an effort to be more visible in the communities, and right now we are dealing with a shortage of volunteers,” she explained.

Basic requirements to join girl guides include being over 19 years old, female identifying, and passing a background check. Then, prospective volunteers will then take part in a training course to learn about girl guides and how to be safe in various activities.

Lockett has been involved in girl guides since she was five years old, starting as a Spark and moving through the program until she graduated high school. After completing her post-secondary degree and missing the community, she rejoined girl guides. Now, Lockett is in her seventh year as a girl guides leader.

“I like to see how excited the kids are. They are so eager to engage with different opportunities… Seeing [our] hard work positively impact someone else is really validating,” she said.

BC Girl Guides will be at the market a final time on Friday, July 28.

Delainey Lockett (left) and Heather Reandy (right) were selling cookies and recruiting volunteers at the Fort Langley night market on Friday, July 14. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

The night market runs every Friday from 5 to 10 p.m. at Pop Up Park on Glover Road and Mavis Avenue until Aug. 25.

For a full list of vendors, people can visit fortlangleyproject.org.

The market is hosted by the Eric Woodward Foundation and the foundation’s Fort Langley Project, a non-profit organization that uses donations to support Fort Langley’s improvements and charitable causes.

