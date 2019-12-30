Operation Red Nose Surrey-Langley gave rides for the past month, but does not have enough volunteers to facilitate New Years Eve. (Michelle Cowan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

No Operation Red Nose rides in Surrey-Langley for New Years Eve

Langley Minor Hockey Association suspends service for final night due to lack of volunteers

Operation Red Nose (ORN) will not run in Surrey-Langley on New Years Eve due to a lack of volunteers.

After 10 outings every Friday and Saturday since Nov. 29, ORN will not operate on it’s final scheduled night Tuesday, Dec. 31 – typically the busiest night for the service.

ORN was brought back by Langley Minor Hockey Association (LMHA) after a two-year hiatus – the local Gymnastics Foundation stopped hosting the program in 2016, giving people under the influence of alcohol a free ride home in their own vehicle.

Michelle Cowan, vice president of operations at LMHA, made the call on Sunday and said it was not an easy decision to make.

READ MORE: Saving Lives One Ride Home at a Time

”While the demand for the service that night is extraordinary, we simply do not have the volunteers to run the operation that night. It was determined it would be more prudent to cancel and give advance notice to the users of the service so they can make alternate arrangements in advance of Tuesday night,” Cowan explained.

She said despite having a tough month of recruiting volunteers, the campaign had been successful and even exceeded expectations their first year.

Rudy the reindeer mascot was sent into local pubs and bars, handing out slips of paper with the ORN phone number all season long – he even participated in check stops with the RCMP.

The volunteer service was hosted by LMHA in order to raise funds for to keep local hockey fees down. Many parents of players served as volunteers this season.

There has been no announcement if the organization will continue to host ORN next holiday season.

“Thank you for all of your support, it has been a tremendous help to ORN and LMHA,” Cowan said.

Other ORN services are still scheduled to run including Abbotsford and the Tri-Cities.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
VIDEO: Annual Langley Meadows holiday party welcomed hundreds for hot chocolate on Sunday

Just Posted

No Operation Red Nose rides in Surrey-Langley for New Years Eve

Langley Minor Hockey Association suspends service for final night due to lack of volunteers

VIDEO: Giants wrap up 2019 on a winning note

Saturday’s 6-2 win against Rockets at Langley Events Centre marks third victory in a row

WEATHER: Periods of rain or drizzle expected Monday in Langley

More rainfall is expected Tuesday

VIDEO: Drier weather produces larger numbers for 120th annual bird count in Langley

No exotic species spotted, however

VIDEO: A Langley win at start of Angels On Ice tournament

Annual event reports ‘significant’ growth

Animals, house parties, manhunts: Top 10 most read stories across B.C. in 2019

Here are the stories that caught your eye in 2019

Full weight of B.C.’s employer health tax to be felt in 2020

Payroll tax fuels ‘gig economy’ drift away from full-time jobs

TransLink gears up for free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

SkyTrain service to be extended by about one hour

B.C. VIEWS: A toast to civil debate in the new year

Not only is name calling juvenile, it is unproductive

Hofer makes 18 saves as Canadian juniors dump Germany 4-1

Canada responds after worst-ever loss to Russia at world tourney

Women report two kidnapping, robbery attempts with similar suspects in Victoria

Suspect descriptions are similar in both incidents

Small parking stalls and late-night vacuuming: Top 10 absurd 911 calls in 2019

E-comm 911 says calls are not just strange, they can be dangerous

In the news: LifeLabs lawsuit and no fireworks as fires rage in Australia

Here’s what’s making headlines on Dec. 30, 2019

Myers scores 2 as Canucks thump Flames 5-2 for fifth straight win

Vancouver climbs into second place in Pacific Division

Most Read