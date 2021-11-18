Nominate Langley wildlife rehabber for Giving Tuesday contest prize

Critter Care Wildlife Society is hoping the public will nominate it in a $5,000 contest

Tucker, the starving bobcat rescued by Langley’s Critter Care, is one of the animals cared for by the wildlife rehabilitation centre. (Critter Care video)

The public has until Nov. 29 to help a local cause win $5,000 as part of a Giving Tuesday contest.

Critter Care Wildlife Society is hoping that people will go to their computer keyboards to nominate the charity for the prize in the CanadaHelps.org contest times for Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30.

The contest started Nov. 18 and goes until midnight on Nov. 29/21. It is open to residents of Canada aged 13 and older.

Critter Care relies solely on public donations for its wildlife rehabilitation work at a compound in South Langley. The facility took in more than 1,700 animals in 2019.

CanadaHelps will select a winner and that person’s charity of choice can receive the $5,000 prize.

Several Langley organizations and churches use the fundraising platform CanadaHelps.org.

Giving Tuesday was created to help charities and organizations benefit from the holiday season spending. It follows Black Friday, when people look for sales in stores, and Cyber Monday, when people hunt for deals online.

• Critter Care could also use some nuts and bolts help, or rather help from people with building, carpentry or landscaping know-how.

It is in the process of doing bear sheds, den boxes, roofing, demolition, play structures, squirrel enclosures, fencing and more as it works to expand capacity for the animals.

To volunteer email Crittercare9@shaw.ca.

