Nominations open for 2018 Langley Environmental Hero Awards

Submissions in youth, individual and organization/business categories can be made until April 20

Do you know someone who has made a positive contribution to the environment in Langley?

Have their efforts recognized by nominating them for the 12th annual Langley Environmental Hero Awards.

Submissions can be made from now until April 20 in three categories: youth (aged 18 and younger), individual and organization/business.

Anyone who puts forward a name for consideration will be asked to fill out a nomination form, briefly describing the nominee’s actions and explaining why they consider the person, group or business to be an environmental hero.

Winners will be announced on Saturday, June 9 during a ceremony at the Fort Langley National Historic Site. Those chosen will be recognized with a plaque and heritage apple tree planted in their honour, and will receive $500 to donate to the environmental organization of their choice.

The awards were created by Langley—Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa, and now include a number of community partners. Presenting the 2018 awards are the Fort Langley National Historic Site, Langley Environmental Partners Society, Township of Langley, City of Langley, Langley School District and Willowbrook TD Bank.

The Langley Times is once again participating as media sponsor.

Last year the awards recognized R.E. Mountain student Jasmine Lee, entrepreneur Phil Wilford and the people responsible for the Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program as environmental heroes.

READ MORE: Langley’s Environmental Heroes named for 2017

Nomination forms can be picked up from Warawa’s constituency office, 4769 222 St., or downloaded from the MP’s website at markwarawa.com. Please send completed forms by email to langleyenvironmentalhero@gmail.com or by mail (postage free) to Mark Warawa, MP 104 — 4769 222 St. Langley B.C. V2Z 3C1.

For more details, visit the “Langley Environmental Hero Awards” Facebook page.


