Nominations open for 2021 Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards

Nominations are now open for the 18th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards.

“While we aren’t quite sure what format the 2021 awards will be in, we do want to keep recognizing champions of diversity and inclusion,” said event organizer Patricia Driessen. “We’re keeping a close eye on the latest public health recommendations and considering various options for the event in March 2021.”

The Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards started in 2003 to recognize organizations and individuals that embrace diversity and inclusion in the community. Concepts of cultural diversity include age, gender, abilities, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion and socio-economic background.

Archway Community Services presents the event in partnership with the Mission and Chilliwack Community Services and the Langley New Directions English Language School.

Past winners have been businesses, programs, initiatives, schools and leaders that work towards building an inclusive community, providing their clients and customers with accessible environments, and having workforces reflective of their community.

Individuals are eligible for the Champion of Diversity award or the Youth Champion of Diversity award.

Organizations and individuals in Abbotsford, Mission, Langley and Chilliwack are encouraged to apply or nominate others by Jan. 8. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on March 10.

There are six categories: inclusive environment, marketing, innovative initiative, Champion of Diversity (youth and adult) and effective human resources strategies.

Nominations may be submitted online at diversityawards.ca/nominations. Contact Patricia Driessen at cda@archway.ca or 604-308-5673 for more information.

