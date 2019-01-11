Delta home wins Christmas decoration contest for second straight year

Doug Chang went even bigger this year, adding a 24-foot Frosty the Snowman and fire pit

Doug Changs home at the corner of 118th Street and 91st Avenue (11804 91st Ave.) is a perennial holiday favourite, with oversized characters and an outdoor theatre. (James Smith photo)

North Delta’s Doug Chang has been crowned the winner of 107.7 Pulse FM’s Christmas decor contest for the second time in as many years, and will be gunning for the triple crown in 2019.

Chang switched his strategy after winning last year’s contest, and erecting a 24-foot inflatable Frosty the Snowman statue this year that he says was a “big hit” with visitors. Besides going “bigger,” adding polar bears and “crowd-sourced” features, and including a new fire pit to complement the screen on which he plays movies for people to watch.

Among the highlights for Chang this year were visits to his home by people from Norway and Singapore, and sparking the desire in his neighbours to set up their own seasonal decorations.

“You get a chance to go outside and meet people and talk about Christmas in our area,” Chang told the North Delta Reporter.

“I found that a lot more people started decorating around the neighbourhood, right by Delview here. I think I had something to do with it, because I challenge them, ‘come on, get some lights up!’”

He finds that compared to his competitors from other parts of the Lower Mainland, his display is more interactive, which he argues creates unforgettable memories for those who visit, especially for kids going to school in the area.

But this year was not without its troubles, such as the historic windstorm that swept through the Lower Mainland on Dec. 20 that wreaked havoc with his displays.

“We had a couple of storms, so it was a tough winter,” Chang said. “I managed to get out there and prepare, tie everything down, make sure everything is weighed down and didn’t get blown away. It’s been a lot wetter this year, too, but everything is okay.”

He said he is already planning for Christmas 2019, but his strategy is for him to know and for the public to find out come December. Those who want see his award-winning decor can visit Chang’s house, located at 11804 91st Ave., for a few more weeks.

