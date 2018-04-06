North Langley church plans to pamper single moms during pre-Mother’s Day celebration

North Langley Community Church director of connections and outreach Michelle Epp is coordinating the church’s eighth annual Celebrate Single Moms event, happening on May 12, the day before Mother’s Day. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Single parents are superheroes in the eyes of many, especially their children.

To recognize the efforts of these Wonder Women (a.k.a., single moms), North Langley Community Church volunteers will be offering them an early Mother’s Day present next month.

On Saturday, May 12, the day before Mother’s Day, the church at 21015 96 Ave. is hosting its eighth annual Celebrate Single Moms event.

This program is run and organized by more than 200 volunteers to celebrate and pamper single moms.

The church is offering complimentary services including car washing and detailing, oil changes, family portraits, spa treatments, specialty workshops, a Mother’s Day lunch, a kids clothing boutique featuring a selection of gently used clothing, small home repairs, take home meals, and giveaways.

There will also be lots to do for children ranging in age from infants to 14 years.

“We’ll be having crafts and games and providing lunch for them,” said . “The kids are going to have a really fun day, too.”

Registration opens April 13 at www.nlcc.ca/celebrate.

Epp said Celebrate Single Moms wouldn’t be possible if not for the dedicated volunteers and businesses who step up to contribute their time and effort.

Last year, due to renovations at the church, the celebration was held at Richard Bulpitt Elementary School in Willoughby, but returns to familiar ground this year.

“It’s definitely really exciting,” Epp said. “The reason we renovated our space is because we want it to be used for the community, and we want people to feel comfortable and at home.”

The church is welcoming women and their children from all walks of life.

“We want people to know they are loved by God,” Epp said. “This is a very small way to show that, but they (single moms) don’t need to have a faith at all. We want moms to know how strong they are, we want them to know that they are doing a great job, we want to encourage them, and we really want to celebrate them. This is a day for them. We don’t want them to feel pressured at all about faith; we just want them to have a day for themselves.”