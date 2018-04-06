North Langley Community Church director of connections and outreach Michelle Epp is coordinating the church’s eighth annual Celebrate Single Moms event, happening on May 12, the day before Mother’s Day. Troy Landreville Langley Times

North Langley church plans to pamper single moms during pre-Mother’s Day celebration

More than 200 volunteers join forces to make May 12 appreciation event happen

Single parents are superheroes in the eyes of many, especially their children.

To recognize the efforts of these Wonder Women (a.k.a., single moms), North Langley Community Church volunteers will be offering them an early Mother’s Day present next month.

On Saturday, May 12, the day before Mother’s Day, the church at 21015 96 Ave. is hosting its eighth annual Celebrate Single Moms event.

This program is run and organized by more than 200 volunteers to celebrate and pamper single moms.

The church is offering complimentary services including car washing and detailing, oil changes, family portraits, spa treatments, specialty workshops, a Mother’s Day lunch, a kids clothing boutique featuring a selection of gently used clothing, small home repairs, take home meals, and giveaways.

There will also be lots to do for children ranging in age from infants to 14 years.

“We’ll be having crafts and games and providing lunch for them,” said . “The kids are going to have a really fun day, too.”

Registration opens April 13 at www.nlcc.ca/celebrate.

Epp said Celebrate Single Moms wouldn’t be possible if not for the dedicated volunteers and businesses who step up to contribute their time and effort.

Last year, due to renovations at the church, the celebration was held at Richard Bulpitt Elementary School in Willoughby, but returns to familiar ground this year.

“It’s definitely really exciting,” Epp said. “The reason we renovated our space is because we want it to be used for the community, and we want people to feel comfortable and at home.”

The church is welcoming women and their children from all walks of life.

“We want people to know they are loved by God,” Epp said. “This is a very small way to show that, but they (single moms) don’t need to have a faith at all. We want moms to know how strong they are, we want them to know that they are doing a great job, we want to encourage them, and we really want to celebrate them. This is a day for them. We don’t want them to feel pressured at all about faith; we just want them to have a day for themselves.”

Previous story
Langley Township lets residents Try It Free this week

Just Posted

North Langley church plans to pamper single moms during pre-Mother’s Day celebration

More than 200 volunteers join forces to make May 12 appreciation event happen

Giants’ Byram aims to crack Canada’s line-up

Vancouver rookie from Cranbrook lone B.C. invitee to U18 camp

Man charged in relation to domestic assault, kidnapping and police pursuit

Incident occurred in Abbotsford, but accused also faces charges in Langley

Hadwin in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Abbotsford-raised PGA pro among the leaders at famed Augusta National

Langley interventionist co-hosting family forum focused on addiction and mental health

Andy Bhatti putting together free, day-long event happening April 14 at Fleetwood Community Centre

Vancouver hockey fans bid fond farewell to Sedin twins

Endless class and mind-bending goals — what fans will miss the most about Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

Teen with rare skin condition dies, mother calls son ‘fearless warrior’

Tributes pouring in for Jonathan Pitre, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau callin him a hero

Former Metro Vancouver area councillor appealing sexual assault conviction

David Murray applies for release from custody

UFC star McGregor facing criminal charges in New York

Video showed Conor McGregor with a group of people causing chaos Thursday

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

Cracks loom large for parents of at-risk youth

Chilliwack mom: ‘Let’s just take this one day at a time.’

B.C. paramedics focus of PTSD documentary

Three paramedics, including former Vernon man, share horrors of dealing with PTSD

VIDEO: Bald eagle lands on B.C.-born player at Seattle Mariners game

Delta pitcher James Paxton stays calm in the middle of Target Field and makes a friend

Bradner Flower Show a ‘blast from the past’

Community event going strong after 90 years, returns on April 13-15 weekend

Most Read