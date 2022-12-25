North Langley elementary students write to Santa

The people of Langley were given the opportunity to share their children’s letters to Santa.
Here’s a taste of what was received. The letters were published in the Thursday, Dec. 22 edition and the more will be in the Dec. 29 edition.
Watch for local children’s letters online during the holiday season.
ear Santa, and Mrs Clasu
Santa how are you will
rudolpH be gidig your slay to nhit.
which elf is the oldis elf? my whis list
is for my new hose to gat made I want
a pappy. I have ben good. Merry
Crismas.
Bella
Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Santa and Mrs Claus
Hope you and Mrs clasu are
doing well and health
Merry Christmas an say
hi to the reindoor and ofs.
Hop that the reindeers
doing well
for Christmas I wd like a
kide kids bapac
Grace
Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Santa, and mrs. Claus,
How are thereindeer this chrismas?
Hope you and Mrs. claus are
doing well and health.
I’ve been really
nice this year.
I’m just wondering if
Dasher is behaving
and getting along
with the other reindeer
Also what is your faverite cookie?
And does your
Reindeer like
Milk?
I am hoping
for a LOL
doll.
Merry Chirsmas!
Isla
Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Santa i
Hope Your
Haveig a wonder
rul tiem in the
North Pole i Hope
You r
gehting reade to deliver
those gits
Marcus
Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Santa I hope you have
a good chrismes and I am goin
to put some carrots for the
reindeer and some cookies for you.
Is Rudolph filing good and the
rest? what is your favorite tipe
of cookie would you like? How
old is Rudolph? Shoud I put you a hot
milk or cold milk?
Ryan
Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Santa
Hope you and Ms.Claus
are doing well and healthy.
I’m just wondering what is your favourite cookie?
I have been preaty good
this year.Beacause I have
lisend to my perents. I am hoping
for 1 big squi mello.
from your frend
Teagann
Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Santa and Mrs.Claus
Hope you and
Mrs. Claus are doing
great! I was just wondering if Mrs. Claus
is helping with the
presents or the elf’s
are going to help I’ve
been really good this yr because
I heled cleaning the house
ALOT! So i was wondering
if i could have a computer Merry Chistmas
your freind
Yousif
Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Santa
Hope you and Mrs Claus.
Dasher is behaving and getting.
I’m just wondering if
Also, who is your favourite
Carlos
Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Santa,
Hope you are doing well
and healthy. I’m just wondering if Dahser is behaving. Also, what
is your favourite cookie? I have
been really good this year.
Because I have helped out
around the house. I am hoping and wishing for a srfbord.
by the way ou is the oldese
ilf and the nam of the ilf.
Merry chistmas
Oliver
Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Santa,
Hope you and rs Clous
are doing well.
I have been really good
this year I have helpd aroud
the house. This year me and
my sister really want a
hother board and I want
a kitten. thank-you.
I’m hopeing you
yave a jolly, Happy
and merry christmas
your friend
Scarlett
Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Sant.
i HoPe You
or doeing fing.
I Yewr youh reindeer
is the odest.
i woh for e oMg dol
Kara
Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Santa,
Santa Can i ask You som qustons
will Rudoph be gding Your slay tonhit. what is the
old’self age I have been good this Year
have Hlept my Dad put up chimas ligtsonthe
tree I havs hlept my mom and Dad with Chismas
Hose lights ortaments my whis list is 1000 Pokemon mincraft luke
Bloke at-at tego,Gra Gu ramok role. eaqas vemax 340 MPreals
jedi tranig kit. pet Birt plese chose 2 Santa merry Chimas
Santa
Your frend
Isaiah
Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear santa
i hope you and Dahser and the
Raindeer are healthy
– is Dahser a good raindeer
– now old is Dahser
– wat doz Dahser eat
Jerry
Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Santa,
I hope youare feeling well and I hope
your cheking on the pinguins in the south pole.
I have ben very good this year beacause I am doing my
laundry. For Christmas, I realy want Nerf motoblitz.
and Mewtwo V-union battle box.
Yours truly. Thomas
Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Santa,
How are you doin for Christmis, i wede lic a
itamas camra. what is you re vavrit elf
How is tha oldis elv.
HoHo
your friend
Corylee
Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
Dear Santa,
Hope you and MrsClaus are
doing well I’m just wondering if
I can have BabySiTTers CluB
and a doll house and a rain bow
loom set a makupset
What is your favorite cokee
from your freind
Eleanor
Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary
