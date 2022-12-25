North Langley elementary students write to Santa

James Kennedy Elementary Grade 3 class of Kelly Keyhoe James Kennedy Elementary Grade 3 class of Kelly Keyhoe James Kennedy Elementary Grade 3 class of Kelly Keyhoe James Kennedy Elementary Grade 3 class of Kelly Keyhoe James Kennedy Elementary Grade 3 class of Kelly Keyhoe James Kennedy Elementary Grade 3 class of Kelly Keyhoe James Kennedy Elementary Grade 3 class of Kelly Keyhoe James Kennedy Elementary Grade 3 class of Kelly Keyhoe James Kennedy Elementary Grade 3 class of Kelly Keyhoe James Kennedy Elementary Grade 3 class of Kelly Keyhoe James Kennedy Elementary Grade 3 class of Kelly Keyhoe James Kennedy Elementary Grade 3 class of Kelly Keyhoe James Kennedy Elementary Grade 3 class of Kelly Keyhoe James Kennedy Elementary Grade 3 class of Kelly Keyhoe James Kennedy Elementary Grade 3 class of Kelly Keyhoe James Kennedy Elementary Grade 3 class of Kelly Keyhoe James Kennedy Elementary Grade 3 class of Kelly Keyhoe

The people of Langley were given the opportunity to share their children’s letters to Santa.

Here’s a taste of what was received. The letters were published in the Thursday, Dec. 22 edition and the more will be in the Dec. 29 edition.

Watch for local children’s letters online during the holiday season.

.

ear Santa, and Mrs Clasu

Santa how are you will

rudolpH be gidig your slay to nhit.

which elf is the oldis elf? my whis list

is for my new hose to gat made I want

a pappy. I have ben good. Merry

Crismas.

Bella

Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa and Mrs Claus

Hope you and Mrs clasu are

doing well and health

Merry Christmas an say

hi to the reindoor and ofs.

Hop that the reindeers

doing well

for Christmas I wd like a

kide kids bapac

Grace

Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa, and mrs. Claus,

How are thereindeer this chrismas?

Hope you and Mrs. claus are

doing well and health.

I’ve been really

nice this year.

I’m just wondering if

Dasher is behaving

and getting along

with the other reindeer

Also what is your faverite cookie?

And does your

Reindeer like

Milk?

I am hoping

for a LOL

doll.

Merry Chirsmas!

Isla

Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa i

Hope Your

Haveig a wonder

rul tiem in the

North Pole i Hope

You r

gehting reade to deliver

those gits

Marcus

Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa I hope you have

a good chrismes and I am goin

to put some carrots for the

reindeer and some cookies for you.

Is Rudolph filing good and the

rest? what is your favorite tipe

of cookie would you like? How

old is Rudolph? Shoud I put you a hot

milk or cold milk?

Ryan

Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa

Hope you and Ms.Claus

are doing well and healthy.

I’m just wondering what is your favourite cookie?

I have been preaty good

this year.Beacause I have

lisend to my perents. I am hoping

for 1 big squi mello.

from your frend

Teagann

Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa and Mrs.Claus

Hope you and

Mrs. Claus are doing

great! I was just wondering if Mrs. Claus

is helping with the

presents or the elf’s

are going to help I’ve

been really good this yr because

I heled cleaning the house

ALOT! So i was wondering

if i could have a computer Merry Chistmas

your freind

Yousif

Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa

Hope you and Mrs Claus.

Dasher is behaving and getting.

I’m just wondering if

Also, who is your favourite

Carlos

Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa,

Hope you are doing well

and healthy. I’m just wondering if Dahser is behaving. Also, what

is your favourite cookie? I have

been really good this year.

Because I have helped out

around the house. I am hoping and wishing for a srfbord.

by the way ou is the oldese

ilf and the nam of the ilf.

Merry chistmas

Oliver

Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa,

Hope you and rs Clous

are doing well.

I have been really good

this year I have helpd aroud

the house. This year me and

my sister really want a

hother board and I want

a kitten. thank-you.

I’m hopeing you

yave a jolly, Happy

and merry christmas

your friend

Scarlett

Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Sant.

i HoPe You

or doeing fing.

I Yewr youh reindeer

is the odest.

i woh for e oMg dol

Kara

Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa,

Santa Can i ask You som qustons

will Rudoph be gding Your slay tonhit. what is the

old’self age I have been good this Year

have Hlept my Dad put up chimas ligtsonthe

tree I havs hlept my mom and Dad with Chismas

Hose lights ortaments my whis list is 1000 Pokemon mincraft luke

Bloke at-at tego,Gra Gu ramok role. eaqas vemax 340 MPreals

jedi tranig kit. pet Birt plese chose 2 Santa merry Chimas

Santa

Your frend

Isaiah

Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear santa

i hope you and Dahser and the

Raindeer are healthy

– is Dahser a good raindeer

– now old is Dahser

– wat doz Dahser eat

Jerry

Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa,

I hope youare feeling well and I hope

your cheking on the pinguins in the south pole.

I have ben very good this year beacause I am doing my

laundry. For Christmas, I realy want Nerf motoblitz.

and Mewtwo V-union battle box.

Yours truly. Thomas

Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa,

How are you doin for Christmis, i wede lic a

itamas camra. what is you re vavrit elf

How is tha oldis elv.

HoHo

your friend

Corylee

Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

Dear Santa,

Hope you and MrsClaus are

doing well I’m just wondering if

I can have BabySiTTers CluB

and a doll house and a rain bow

loom set a makupset

What is your favorite cokee

from your freind

Eleanor

Grade 3, James Kennedy Elementary

.

.