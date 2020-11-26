Nursing profs inducted into national academy

Canadian Nurses Association honours the country’s most accomplished nursing leaders, two from TWU

Dr. Sheryl Reimer-Kirkham and Dr. Richard Sawatzky were inducted into an elite fellowship with the Canadian Academy of Nursing. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Two university nursing professors received national accolades recently.

Trinity Western University’s Dr. Sheryl Reimer-Kirkham and Dr. Richard Sawatzky were honoured by the Canadian Academy of Nursing for their outstanding contribution to advancing health care research – locally and globally.

2020 is no doubt a big year for the nursing profession, said TWU’s Winnie Lui. Yet, for many heroes in the nursing field, their hard work, dedication and professionalism long precedes this pandemic year.

These two nursing educators from Langley were lauded on Nov. 20, when the Canadian academy recognized a special group of nursing leaders during a virtual ceremony.

A year ago, the Canadian Nurses Association established of the Canadian Academy of Nursing to honour the nation’s most accomplished nursing leaders.

It is the first “pan-Canadian” organization dedicated to identifying, educating, supporting, and celebrating nursing leaders across Canada. Since its establishment in November 2019, more than 600 nurses have joined the academy.

RELATED: Two TWU educators celebrated for ‘distinguished’ and ‘innovative’ teaching

Named “fellows” of the Canadian Academy of Nursing, the Langley educators are among an inaugural class of 46 distinguished fellows and 12 charter fellows who represent some of the most accomplished nurses in the country, said Lui.

Each one was nominated and inducted for “outstanding and sustained contributions” to the improvement of health care at the local, national, and international level, Lui explained.

Reimer-Kirkham was inducted into the fellowship, recognized for her contributions to the improvement of health and health care through nursing, from her local context as professor and dean at TWU’s school of nursing.

Her work has shaped the landscape of critical theorizing in nursing related to social justice, health equity, and human rights, Lui explained.

She is currently leading an international program of research on human rights and albinism that includes a study on mothering and albinism in Tanzania, South Africa, and Ghana.

Sawatzky is also among the inaugural class of fellows.

He is a health researcher and professor at TWU, where he holds a Canada research chair (tier 2) in person-centred outcomes. His work promotes patients to have a greater voice in identifying priorities for their own health care.

His research uses quality of life assessments to serve people who have life-limiting illnesses and their family caregivers.

RELATED

____________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________