On-call Langley City firefighters getting chipping this weekend

Tree event and bottle drive help crew buy equipment and gear, while also assisting Mamas for Mamas

For families who are looking to dispose of their Christmas trees, Langley City’s on-call firefighters are coming to the rescue.

Through a new tree chip and bottle drive initiative, on-call firefighters will raise funds for their association and share the profits with Mamas for Mamas, an organization supporting individuals and families facing poverty-related struggles.

While all the funds raised through this weekend’s tree chipping initiative will go towards purchasing equipment and gear, a portion of profits from the bottle drive will be donated to Mamas for Mamas.

“We’ve been meaning to do it for a while. This year, we wanted to make it happen,” said Austin Bower, an executive member of the Langley City on-call firefighters association.

Residents are asked to pay a minimum $10 donation per tree, Bower said. But the group is hoping for additional donations, too.

The association hopes to raise “at least a few thousand dollars” that will help them upgrade their trucks, clothing, and gears. The funds raised will also be put towards the upkeep of a vintage fire truck that Bower said his team wants to bring out to parades for kids to enjoy.

Though on-call firefighters are employees of Langley City, Bower said their budget is limited, and hence the association relies majorly on fundraisers and donations to meet their requirements. He further added that due to COVID, on-call firefighters did not get enough opportunities to raise money, so they are hoping to cover that gap with this event.

The role of paid-on-call (POC) firefighters in the delivery of fire services to Langley City is critical, according to Langley’s fire rescue department. At major incidents, the POCs assist career firefighters and frequently respond independently to multiple calls for service.

“It’s a great group of people. We are honored to support and help our community,” said Aaron Salter, another member of the association.

Bower shared that his team provides “life-saving” services to Langley City in conjunction with the Langley city fire department and responds to fires, rescues, medical aid, hazardous materials, and a host of other calls to aid the public.

The association has also raised funds in the past to provide scholarships to Langley students.

At least a dozen on-call firefighters will participate in a two-day drive that will start on Jan. 8. They will be at the old Gabby’s Cabaret site at 20297 Fraser Hwy from 10 a.m. till 4 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday the event will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For more information on Langley City’s on-call firefighters, people can visit the city’s fire rescue web page.

Other chipping events on tap

Langley residents have a few options when it comes to disposing of real Christmas trees.

• 2nd Brookswood Eagles Scout Group: Christmas tree chipping and bottle drive. Chipping is by donation on Saturday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Supporting Scouts Canada programs (camps, jamborees, training, field trips, etc.). At Brookswood Secondary School, 20902 37A Ave.

• Chipping Away at a Cure: This fundraiser is pick-up service only and takes place Saturday, Jan. 8, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tree chipping is by donation and is in support of the Canadian Cancer Foundation. Pick ups scheduled at:: www.chippingawayatacure.com.

• Ride2Survive’s annual Chipping Fundraiser: From 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8 and Sunday, Jan. 9, people can support the Canadian Cancer Society’s Ride2Survive and Cops for Cancer at the corner of 197th Street and Willowbrook Drive in the mall parking lot. Drop off and Bartlett Tree Experts will handle the chipping.

• Ron Dunkley Memorial Society: Chipping by donation is Saturday, Jan. 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Town & Field Church, 20719 48th Ave. by donation. Event raises funds for 2022 Brookswood and Langley Secondary scholarships.

