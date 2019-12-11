ON COOKING: Tasty, cheesy addition to accompany the bird

Langley Advance Times columnist Chef Dez offers a suggestion to augment Christmas dinner

People are always amazed when I say I make fresh bread, hot out of the oven, for Christmas dinner.

“How do you find the time?” they always ask.

My secret is this recipe for Peppered Cheese Bread.

Although it is not a yeast bread (it is a quick bread with baking powder), it is still savory, delicious, and perfect with any holiday meal.

To make it even faster to prepare at mealtime, I prepare ahead the two parts (dry and wet) and keep them separate and covered in the refrigerator.

Then at the time of baking, I prepare the pans, combine the two parts, and bake.

One of the great conveniences of doing this recipe to serve with a turkey, is that the oven will be preheated and empty while the turkey rests.

In case you didn’t know already, large pieces of meat should rest for a period of time once out of the oven to help keep the juices inside.

A turkey should rest (covered under foil) for at least 30 minutes.

The resting time, and the time it takes you to get the stuffing out of the bird and do the carving, will give you more than enough opportunity to bake this bread and rest it.

Soft canned Madagascar green peppercorns are optional, but well worth it if you can find them.

They’re usually reserved for sale at specialty markets.

Also, make sure you prepare your pan properly and thoroughly in step 1, otherwise you will find it difficult to get the bread out of the pan when done.

.

RELATED: Banana bread with a bit of pizzazz

.

Peppered Cheese Bread

Makes one 9-inch round loaf

“A quick bread with tons of cheese and pepper flavours! For best results make sure you use old cheddar and fresh cracked black pepper.”

2 cups flour (plus more for dusting)

2 tbsp sugar

4 tsp baking powder

1 ½ (one and one half) tsp salt

1 ½ (one and one half) tsp freshly cracked pepper

1 tbsp soft green Madagascar peppercorns, drained, optional

2 cups grated old cheddar cheese

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup milk

1 tbsp melted butter

More pepper for sprinkling

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and prepare a nine-inch pie plate with baking spray and then dust it with flour.

In a large bowl combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Toss in the green peppercorns and 1.5 cups of the grated cheese (while reserving the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese for step 5) to thoroughly coat with the flour mixture.

In a separate bowl mix together the eggs, milk, and melted butter.

Pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture. Stir until just combined and spread the mixture into the prepared pie plate.

Top with the remaining 1/2 cup cheddar and more freshly cracked pepper.

Bake for approximately 30 to 35 minutes until the bread is solid and the cheese has browned slightly on top.

Let cool in the pie plate for at least 10 minutes before trying to remove it, and then let cool thoroughly on a cooling rack.

– Chef Dez is a food columnist and culinary instructor in the Fraser Valley. Visit him at www.chefdez.com. Send questions to dez@chefdez.com or to P.O. Box 2674, Abbotsford, B.C. V2T 6R4

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this column?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
Christmas comes alive in Aldergrove this Saturday

Just Posted

Hallmark holiday flicks highlight Langley

How many Langley locations can be spotted this year in Christmas movies-of-the-week?

Christmas comes alive in Aldergrove this Saturday

26th annual Elks Kid’s Christmas party and Christmas Light-Up Parade in motion

Tribute breakfast a Krause Berry Farm’s Christmas tradition

Happy husbands and friends flip flapjacks every year together for a cause

Cloverdale hospital could take pressure off Langley Memorial

Fraser Health says about 20 per cent of patients at LMH are from Surrey

Aldergrove Kodiaks sign two new forwards in push for victory

Teams hits a rough patch this December, currently faces a two-game loss

VIDEO: Octopus, bald eagle battle after bird ‘bites off more than it can chew’ in B.C. waters

B.C. crew films fight between the two feisty animals in Quatsino off north Vancouver Island

Raptors fans show Kawhi the love in his return to Toronto

Leonard receives championship ring, leads new club to win

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by pellet gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Feds urge Air Canada to fix booking problems as travel season approaches

The airline introduced the new reservation system more than three weeks ago

Most Read