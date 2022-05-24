On Sunday, June 4, the annual free tree seedlings giveaway will return to Langley

Last year’s free giveaway of tree seedlings by Langley-Aldergrove Conservative MP Tako van Popta and Langley Environmental Partners Society saw all 500 plants gone in 15 minutes. (file)

Last year, people were lining up well before the start of a free tree giveaway by Langley-Aldergrove Conservative MP Tako van Popta and Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS).

A queue stretched across the parking lot in the Home Depot parking lot off 200th Street, and when the distribution got underway, it took about 15 minutes to hand out all 500 seedlings, a mix of Evergreen Huckleberries and Pacific Crabapples.

This year, the annual tradition continues, with van Popta and LEPS again hosting the annual tree seedling giveaway on Saturday, June 4, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Home Depot parking lot at 6550 220th St. to celebrate Canadian Environment Wee.

Established in 1971, the week celebrates Canada’s accomplishments and encourages Canadians to contribute to conserving and protecting their environment.

“Together, we have given away thousands of native species of tree seedlings and shrubs to residents who in turn plant them to help keep Langley beautiful and our environment healthy” Van Popta commented.

“It is a practical way to recognize Canadian Environment Week and give people something tangible to do to help keep Langley green.”

“Native plants are low maintenance, indigenous to our area, provide great habitat for birds, wildlife and pollinators, produce oxygen, keep our air clean and maintain natural biodiversity,”, said LEPS Executive Director Nichole Marples.

“The seedling giveaway encourages nature-scape gardening and edible landscapes, both of which are good for people and our planet,” Marples added.

The annual giveaway was started by van Popta’s predecessor, the late Mark Warawa.

