One-day drive at Langley Walmart aims to boost kettle drive

Major retailer helps bolster Salvation Army’s annual Christmas campaign Saturday with donation match

Bells will be ringing in front of the Walmart store in Langley tomorrow, on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

Those bells symbolize the traditional Salvation Army Christmas kettle drive, and local operations manager Julie Gilfillan is hoping to see a significant show of support from local shoppers on this day in particular.

Saturday is the Walmart Fill the Kettle Day, where the retailer encourages Canadians to give generously. In doing so, Walmart Canada will match donations made by individuals to Salvation Army Christmas kettles located in select stores nationwide up to a maximum of $100,000.

With one in seven Canadians struggling to make ends meet, the Salvation Army relies on this fundraising campaign to help feed, clothe, shelter, and empower those in need.

“Since 2007, Walmart Canada and its customers have donated more than $29 million to the Salvation Army through our Christmas kettle campaign,” said Gilfillan.

“We are truly grateful to Walmart Canada for their generous support and longstanding partnership.”

With a $21.6-million national fundraising goal, a $4-million provincial goal, and a local goal of $180,000 the Christmas kettle campaign enables the local faith-based ministry to work with struggling individuals and families and help with basic necessities.

Contributions also support The Salvation Army programs, including substance abuse recovery, housing supports, job- and life-skills training, and education classes that help people find a way out of poverty – permanently, Gilfillan explained.

“We are proud to be a long-time partner of The Salvation Army because we know their work makes a big difference for many people in communities from coast-to-coast,” said Susan Muigai, executive vice-president of Walmart Canada’s people and corporate affairs.

“Walmart’s support, along with the generosity of our customers, will make a difference towards helping the Salvation Army reach this year’s fundraising goal,” she added.

“The Christmas kettle is a symbol of help and hope for those in need and a direct way for people to make a meaningful impact in their community,” said Gilfillan.

“As people are out shopping in these final days before Christmas, we invite them to make a donation at a Christmas kettle, by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY or online at SalvationArmy.ca.”

With just days remaining before Christmas, the Salvation Army is hoping for a strong outpouring of support from the public.

