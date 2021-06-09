Bike racks at Langley’s James Kennedy Elementary (JKE) school filled up with two-wheelers during Bike to School Week. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

One in four students at Langley school take part in bike-to-school week

‘Impressive’ response, organizer said

Bike racks were full at James Kennedy Elementary (JKE) and Topham Elementary schools in Langley during Bike to School Week, organizers said.

Running from May 31 to June 4, the annual event hosted by HUB Cycling–Langley promotes physical activity among kids and families by encouraging students to bike, walk or roll on scooters to school.

According to HUB Langley, the benefits of biking or rolling to school include having students arriving energized and ready to learn, reduced congestion around schools, and an increased sense of school community.

Participants were entered into a daily draw to win prizes sponsored by HUB Langley and Velocity Cycles in Walnut Grove that included water bottles, front bike lights, rear bike lights, bike bells, socks, and reflectors.

The Geography and Environmental Studies program at Langley’s Trinity Western University sponsored the printing and cutting of over 900 informational flyers that were sent home along with numbered wristbands to students at JKE and Topham.

Dr. Geraldine Jordan, TWU Associate Professor of Geography, who is a parent at JKE and also a HUB Langley committee member, coordinated sponsorship of the flyers.

“This tangible component of the event was really helpful for families to feel invited into the Bike to School Week event,” Jordan said.

By mid-week 102 bikes and scooters were seen parked at the bike racks of JKE, or about 16.3 per cent of the school’s student population.

At Topham, there were 78 bikes and scooters in the bike racks, or about 28 per cent of students, roughly one in four.

“When we think of humanity’s impact on the planet, and how we are overstretching almost all the ecological resources and the biocapacity of the planet, creating a smaller transportation and mobility footprint is one really important key to sustainability,” Jordan said.

“During Bike to School Week, students at JKE and Topham have done an impressive job to show what substantial contributions can be made by participating in sustainable transportation, by biking, walking and rolling.”

Most Read