One of seven B.C. Millionaire Lottery prize homes is located in Langley

The 6,494 square foot house comes furnished with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a detached shop

Millionaire Lottery tickets are now on sale, a yearly fundraiser that supports the Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) and University of British Columbia (UBC) Hospital Foundation.

Seven newly constructed homes are possible grand prize options, one of which is in the Walnut Grove area of Langley, 21754 88 Ave.

Todd Talbot, a Millionaire Lottery spokesperson, said the prize selection this year and quality of the homes is “over the top.”

“The 6,494 square foot prize home in Langley – which is on a one acre lot – has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a two bedroom legal suite, and a 1,300 square foot detached shop,” Talbot explained. “It’s a truly a spectacular grand prize, and all proceeds from lottery ticket purchases go towards supporting VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.”

The house is esimated to be worth $3.2 million with $100,000 in furnishings included.

Other homes up for grabs are located in Vancouver, North Vancouver, White Rock, Sidney, Sooke Point, and Kelowna. If a person’s name is drawn, the winner gets to choose one of the houses or the option of taking $2.7 million in tax-free cash.

Money raised goes to funding innovative research, advancing specialized adult health care, and purchasing critical medical equipment at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre, Vancouver Community Health Services and Vancouver Coastal Health Research Institute.

Barbara Grantham, President and CEO of the hospital foundation, said she is grateful to everyone who supports the Millionaire Lottery.

“Every year across B.C., over 700,000 people are injured, and 60 per cent of all adult trauma cases are managed by VGH & UBC Hospital,” Grantham said. “A single stretcher alone costs approximately $6,800, and the community support of the Millionaire Lottery helps fund an extensive amount of hospital equipment and specialized medical devices, as well as much-needed research; ultimately, saving the lives of British Columbians every day.”

Read More: Ticket deadline approaching for Millionaire Home Lottery

The prize home in Langley, built by Sivia Construction, is open for daily tours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

People can visit www.millionairelottery.com for more details on the homes and to buy their tickets.

Millionaire Lottery tickets are two for $100, five for $175, 10 for $250 and 25 for $500.

Ticket sales for the Millionaire Lottery run until midnight, January 10, 2020.

To date, the Millionaire Lottery has raised over $58 million for VGH & UBC hospital foundation.

