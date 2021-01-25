Online fundraiser aims to create memorable grad year for Langley students

R.E. Mountain Secondary School parent volunteer Lorraine Baldwin and her daughter Jessica visiting the Thompson Rivers University campus in the fall. Jessica is a Grade 12 student at R.E. Mountain Secondary.

With traditional fundraising events like pub nights and raffles curtailed due to the pandemic parent volunteers have resorted to campaigning online for funds in an attempt to cap-off high school in a memorable way for this year’s Langley grads.

Parent volunteer Lorraine Baldwin has organized a Go Fund Me campaign for Grade 12 students at R.E. Mountain Secondary School with a goal of raising $10,000 to host a dry grad celebration.

Notable high school events like dances, pep rallies or plays aren’t happening due to health restrictions, Baldwin noted, so parents are working to create memorable experiences.

“In past years there would have been bottle drives, pub nights, raffles, and all other kinds of lucrative fundraising, but none of that is possible now,” she said. “And the idea of putting more of a burden on parents when many have been hit financially with the pandemic is not something we want to do.”

As of Monday afternoon the online fundraiser had raised $1,200.

Celebrations are contingent on public health orders, but parents are exercising their creativity and brainstorming events that can be executed safely.

“We are exploring all options ranging from a night out at amusement parks to an outdoor carnival to camps to dances, and everything in between,” Baldwin explained.

Baldwin has a daughter, Jessica, who is a Grade 12 student at R.E. Mountain Secondary.

The online campaign can be found at www.gofundme.com/f/re-mountain-secondary-dry-grad-2021.

