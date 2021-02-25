Organizer of litter clean-up event in Langley looking for volunteers

Earth Ninja group will be tackling 200th Street on Sunday, Feb. 28, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Clean Up Aldergrove will be picking litter on 200 Street this Sunday, Feb. 28. (Special to The Star)

Jocelyn Titus, founder of Earth Ninjas and Clean Up Aldergrove groups – dedicated to picking litter in the community – is hosting a Langley-based pick on Sunday, Feb. 28.

Anyone interested in helping can meet at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers at 6141 200th St. at 10 a.m.

The group will be cleaning along 200th Street.

“I noticed a lot of litter along 200th Street and it needs to be picked up before heading into the storm drains. Langley needs some love too,” Titus said. “It”s more of a easier clean-up as there are no ditches to climb in and out of.”

Titus will be there with her van tailgate up. All supplies will be waiting for volunteers in the parking lot and the pick is expected to last two hours with garbage pickup occurring between 12 to 12:30 p.m.

“It’s a busy road and you must be on your A-game the whole time,” Titus noted. “Safety is number one, so use your head and always be on the look out for on coming vehicles.”

Bring boots or proper shoes and a pair of gloves, she advised.

“I will supply the picker sticks and garbage bags,” Titus added. “If you have a high visibility clothes please wear those. I do have vests.”

Everyone must sign a waiver and is expected to arrive 10 minutes early. The pick is weather permitted, if it’s raining or snowing, the event will be canceled.

COVID-19 restrictions will be in effect and masks should be on throughout the event.

More details can be found on Facebook.

