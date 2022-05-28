Orpheus Male Choir rises again after two-year COVID hiatus

Spring concert has shows in three different communities – including Langley this Sunday

Orpheus Male Choir returns with a three concert series – the first performance to take place at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church in Langley this coming Sunday, May 29, at 2:30 p.m. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Orpheus Male Choir is set for its first public performance in more than two years.

The show follows a two-year break due to the pandemic, which interrupted eight consecutive years of Langley concerts.

Opening its spring concerts series in Langley, the choir will perform at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church on Sunday, May 29, at 2:30 p.m.

Even though the pandemic led to multiple show cancellations, the choir continued to meet virtually during the lockdown. The group was anxious to perform again in public but excited to be back, said Rob Forbes, president of the male choir.

“The choir is looking forward to offer an exceptional program for their return concert,” he said.

Orpheus will perform a variety of songs, including sea shanties, folk songs, love ballads, and songs from the doo-wop era.

Also on the program are two ballads, the “hauntingly beautiful Prayer of the Children sung in honour of the children of Ukraine and the “inspiring” We Rise Again.

Participating with the choir for the Langley concert is virtuoso accordionist Dr. Konstantin Bozhinov, who will join the choir for six songs. In addition, Konstantin will perform a solo set that will include the premiere of Sofia, which he has only recently composed.

In addition, the Orpheus accompanist Barry Yamaguchi will be joined by Anita Comba, an accomplished pianist and director of the Langley Community Chorus, for a piano duet, the entertaining If Pachelbel Playing Jazz.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students, and free for children under the age of 12. St. Andrew’s Anglican Church is located at 20955 Old Yale Rd., Langley.

“Due to the uncertainty of the current COVID situation,” Forbes said, proof of vaccination from all audience members and performers at the spring 2022 concerts is required. While masks are no longer mandatory, Forbes said he respectfully requests that all audience members and performers stay masked throughout the 75-minute concert. For everyone’s safety, the choir will perform wearing singers’ masks.

Doors and windows will remain open during the concert to optimize ventilation. Attendees are encouraged to dress accordingly.

Tickets are limited to 130 attendees.

“We appreciate your cooperation with these measures as we continue to put safety first, for our performers and audience,” Forbes commented.

Other upcoming We Rise Again concerts are:

1. Sunday, June 5 at 3 p.m. in Ladner United Church, 4960 48th Ave., Delta

2. Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m in West Point United Church, 4595 8th Ave. West Vancouver

For more details, people can visit the choir website at vancouverorpheus.org.

