Otter Co-op covers lunch for Cruise-In volunteers

Following in the footsteps of Safeway, 150 hard-working volunters will eat free

Otter Co-op community relations coordinator Katie Pallen, will be on site again this year at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In to talk shop. (Submitted photo)

Otter Co-op has stepped up this year to provide Langley Good Times Cruise-In volunteers with free lunch on the big day.

Co-op community relations coordinator Katie Pallen explained the opportunity came after Safeway closed its operations in Aldergrove in May.

“They used to do it every year,” Pallen elaborated, “so we were given the opportunity by Cruise-In director Frank Naaykens.”

Initially, Pallen consulted the Co-op’s bakery and deli department staff, as “we had to make sure we were able to execute this,” she said.

Team members jumped at the opportunity, and are set to bake and cook lunches for volunteers working the Cruise-In, where 50,000 attendees are expected to crowd Aldergrove streets on Saturday (Sept. 7).

This will be the store’s first year providing lunch, following in the generous footsteps of the former Safeway and adding to its own legacy of community involvement.

It will be the Cruise-In’s third year setting up shop in Aldergrove.

The catered lunch will include gourmet sandwiches, and cookies – all “made in store,” Pallen said.

Otter Co-op is also a supplier sponsor of $1,000 for the Cruise-In, which is itself a fundraiser car show with proceeds going to local causes including the Aldergrove-based Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association which provides hippotherapy for Langley residents in need.

Pallen will be on site representing the Co-op on Fraser Highway’s marketplace main drag with four other team members, all eager to get out into the community and chat more about “what our store has to offer.”