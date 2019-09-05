Otter Co-op community relations coordinator Katie Pallen, will be on site again this year at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In to talk shop. (Submitted photo)

Otter Co-op covers lunch for Cruise-In volunteers

Following in the footsteps of Safeway, 150 hard-working volunters will eat free

Otter Co-op has stepped up this year to provide Langley Good Times Cruise-In volunteers with free lunch on the big day.

Co-op community relations coordinator Katie Pallen explained the opportunity came after Safeway closed its operations in Aldergrove in May.

“They used to do it every year,” Pallen elaborated, “so we were given the opportunity by Cruise-In director Frank Naaykens.”

Initially, Pallen consulted the Co-op’s bakery and deli department staff, as “we had to make sure we were able to execute this,” she said.

Team members jumped at the opportunity, and are set to bake and cook lunches for volunteers working the Cruise-In, where 50,000 attendees are expected to crowd Aldergrove streets on Saturday (Sept. 7).

This will be the store’s first year providing lunch, following in the generous footsteps of the former Safeway and adding to its own legacy of community involvement.

It will be the Cruise-In’s third year setting up shop in Aldergrove.

READ MORE: Otter Co-op will put $6.6-million back into their member’s wallets

The catered lunch will include gourmet sandwiches, and cookies – all “made in store,” Pallen said.

Otter Co-op is also a supplier sponsor of $1,000 for the Cruise-In, which is itself a fundraiser car show with proceeds going to local causes including the Aldergrove-based Valley Therapeutic Equestrian Association which provides hippotherapy for Langley residents in need.

Pallen will be on site representing the Co-op on Fraser Highway’s marketplace main drag with four other team members, all eager to get out into the community and chat more about “what our store has to offer.”

Previous story
‘I’m at a stage where I would like my art to do some good’
Next story
Langley school kicks off school year with dance party

Just Posted

Langley Community Calendar: Sept. 4, 2019 edition

Watch for the community calendar in Wednesday’s print edition and the arts calendar in Fridays.

Fort Langley museum project gets $3 million in federal funds

The museum expansion will include a partnership with the Kwantlen First Nation

Otter Co-op covers lunch for Cruise-In volunteers

Following in the footsteps of Safeway, 150 hard-working volunters will eat free

Community wades together to clean up Creekside Park

LEPS and BCES volunteers remove more than 700 pounds of garbage from Bertrand Creek

Fort Langley Jazz Festival goes year-round

Jazz in the Fort kicks off first live show at Mangia e Scappa, Sept. 8, with Nina Michelle

Langley school kicks off school year with dance party

James Hill Elementary welcomed back students in a special way

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

New ride-hailing company to launch in smaller B.C. cities

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

Fundraiser for family of Abbotsford teen killed in highway crash doubles goal in 24 hours

High school student crashed car after leaving grad party on Sept. 3 in Chilliwack

Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

Fleet size and lack of consultation are at the heart of the issue

People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case

Delta hopeful’s federal election pledge prompted by court decision in case of transgender 14-year-old

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

New rights-based approach to First Nations treaty-making rolled out

A new co-operatively developed policy could renew treaty-making with recognition of rights

Most Read