Otter Co-op donates $25,000 for Langley outdoor learning space

Stephen Nicol, Langley Secondary science teacher, Amanda Smith, LEPS Agriculture Program coordinator, and Gary Jones, a Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation director and KPU faculty member have been involved in the new Learning Farm. (Black Press Media files)

Co-op Community Spaces is providing $25,000 for the Langley Learning Farm, a project that will create an urban farm learning space where individuals can learn about the food system, the importance of local agriculture, and food security.

When fully actualized, the site is proposed to include a food forest, an incubator farm, and a solar powered container farm. A seed library is already in place at Kwantlen Polyechnic University.

Nichole Marples, executive director of Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS), said they are thrilled to have the Langley Learning Farm selected for this years’ Co-op Community Spaces award.

“Together with our community partners, including the Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation, Langley School District #35, Kwantlen Polytechnic University and the Township of Langley, we are so excited to develop this space as a community legacy that will provide educational and experiential opportunities for students and the general public to learn about the food system, the importance of local agriculture and food self-reliance,” Marples said.

Co-op Community Spaces has been developed to help protect, beautify and improve spaces across Western Canada.

Jack Nicholson, CEO of Otter Co-op, said the last 15 months have been very challenging, but as the community begins to re-open after the COVID-19 pandemic, we are reminded of the value these projects bring in connecting and improving our communities.

“It’s such an honor for our Co-op to contribute to creating a space for residents to safely come back together” explained Nicholson.

“Investing in our community is central to our values as a Co-op. Partnering with community groups on important projects like this is a natural fit. We are creating beautiful spaces for our community to enjoy now and for years to come,” he added.

Since 2015, Co-op has supported 147 projects through the Community Spaces program with $10.5 million in capital funding.

Last year, $70,000 was donated to build a covered pavilion at Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Park, located in Aldergrove at Jackman Wetlands Park.

Once completed, the Co-op Community Pavilion will help enhance this popular disc golf course and create a place where communities will be welcome to gather.

For more information about Co-op Community Spaces or to view the complete list of 2021 funding recipients, visit www.communityspaces.ca.

