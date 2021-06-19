Stephen Nicol, Langley Secondary science teacher, Amanda Smith, LEPS Agriculture Program coordinator, and Gary Jones, a Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation director and KPU faculty member have been involved in the new Learning Farm. (Black Press Media files)

Stephen Nicol, Langley Secondary science teacher, Amanda Smith, LEPS Agriculture Program coordinator, and Gary Jones, a Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation director and KPU faculty member have been involved in the new Learning Farm. (Black Press Media files)

Otter Co-op donates $25,000 for Langley outdoor learning space

Farm is proposed to include a food forest, an incubator farm, and a solar powered container farm

Co-op Community Spaces is providing $25,000 for the Langley Learning Farm, a project that will create an urban farm learning space where individuals can learn about the food system, the importance of local agriculture, and food security.

When fully actualized, the site is proposed to include a food forest, an incubator farm, and a solar powered container farm. A seed library is already in place at Kwantlen Polyechnic University.

Nichole Marples, executive director of Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS), said they are thrilled to have the Langley Learning Farm selected for this years’ Co-op Community Spaces award.

“Together with our community partners, including the Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation, Langley School District #35, Kwantlen Polytechnic University and the Township of Langley, we are so excited to develop this space as a community legacy that will provide educational and experiential opportunities for students and the general public to learn about the food system, the importance of local agriculture and food self-reliance,” Marples said.

Co-op Community Spaces has been developed to help protect, beautify and improve spaces across Western Canada.

READ MORE: Co-op Community Spaces rebuilding community connections

Jack Nicholson, CEO of Otter Co-op, said the last 15 months have been very challenging, but as the community begins to re-open after the COVID-19 pandemic, we are reminded of the value these projects bring in connecting and improving our communities.

“It’s such an honor for our Co-op to contribute to creating a space for residents to safely come back together” explained Nicholson.

“Investing in our community is central to our values as a Co-op. Partnering with community groups on important projects like this is a natural fit. We are creating beautiful spaces for our community to enjoy now and for years to come,” he added.

Since 2015, Co-op has supported 147 projects through the Community Spaces program with $10.5 million in capital funding.

Last year, $70,000 was donated to build a covered pavilion at Raptors Knoll Disc Golf Park, located in Aldergrove at Jackman Wetlands Park.

Once completed, the Co-op Community Pavilion will help enhance this popular disc golf course and create a place where communities will be welcome to gather.

For more information about Co-op Community Spaces or to view the complete list of 2021 funding recipients, visit www.communityspaces.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveDonation

Previous story
VIDEO: Shred-It boosts Langley seniors programs

Just Posted

Stephen Nicol, Langley Secondary science teacher, Amanda Smith, LEPS Agriculture Program coordinator, and Gary Jones, a Langley Sustainable Agriculture Foundation director and KPU faculty member have been involved in the new Learning Farm. (Black Press Media files)
Otter Co-op donates $25,000 for Langley outdoor learning space

Farm is proposed to include a food forest, an incubator farm, and a solar powered container farm

At the Monday, June 14 vote approving limited outdoor drinking on a trial basis, Coun. Rosemary Wallace said she has heard a number of residents express concerns about operating pilot ‘alcohol allowed zones” in September, when students will be heading back to school. (file)
VIDEO: ‘Alcohol allowed zones’ approved in Langley City

Pilot project will be limited to Fridays and Saturdays at three locations

Langley’s Lisa Roman (L) and Andrea Proske will be rowing for Canada. (file)
Langley rowers Lisa Roman and Andrea Proske named to Canada’s Olympic team

Both are on the women’s eight team

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has announced a lottery for vaccinated Albertans. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Our View: If a lottery would help promote vaccines, why not hold one?

Getting to 80 per cent vaccinations could be easier with a couple million-dollar prizes

A shredding truck was full to the brim after a shred-it by donation event was held at the seniors centre recently. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Shred-It boosts Langley seniors programs

One-day event helps raise more than $7,500 for food security and new resource centre initiatives

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

The George Road wildfire near Lytton, B.C., has grown to 250 hectares. (BC Wildfire Service)
Drone sighting halts helicopters fighting 250-hectare wildfire in B.C.

‘If a drone collides with firefighting aircraft the consequences could be deadly,’ says BC Wildfire Service

A dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is pictured at a vaccination site in Vancouver Thursday, March 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
NACI advice to mix vaccines gets varied reaction from AstraZeneca double-dosers

NACI recommends an mRNA vaccine for all Canadians receiving a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

A aerial view shows the debris going into Quesnel Lake caused by a tailings pond breach near the town of Likely, B.C., Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Updated tailings code after Mount Polley an improvement: B.C. mines auditor

British Columbia’s chief auditor of mines has found changes to the province’s requirements for tailings storage facilities

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A North Vancouver man was arrested Friday and three police officers were injured after a 10-person broke out at English Bay on June 19, 2021. (Youtube/Screen grab)
Man arrested, 3 police injured during 10-person brawl at Vancouver beach

The arrest was captured on video by bystanders, many of whom heckled the officers as they struggled with the handcuffed man

Surrey Fire Service battled a dock fire along the Fraser River late Friday night (June 18). It was on Musqueam Drive, near Industrial Road, around 10:45 p.m. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
VIDEO: Fire engulfs pier on Surrey side of the Fraser River

Dock has reportedly been unused for a long time

People in Metro Vancouver can expect to experience a short wave of heat just in time for Father’s Day, according to Environment Canada. (Black Press Media files)
Short-lived heatwave headed for Metro Vancouver this weekend

Temperatures are expected to be up to 10 degrees higher than average Sunday and Monday

Kalyn Head, seen here on June 4, 2021, will be running 100 kilometres for her “birthday marathon” fundraiser on July 23. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Woman’s 100-km birthday marathon from Chilliwack to Abbotsford will benefit Special Olympics B.C.

Kalyn Head hopes run raises awareness, advocates for inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities

Most Read