Otter Co-op hosting food drive from March 14 to 20

Hunger Bags, available at all Co-op Food Stores, are bags with an arrangement of items

Otter Co-op will be hosting a food drive from March 14 to 20, with all items donated being distributed to the Langley Food Bank and Archway Food Bank of Abbotsford.

Guests can drop off non-perishable food items to any Co-op Food Store, as well as other household items. Currently needed household items include shampoo, conditioner, feminine hygiene products, soap, garbage bags, saran wrap and diapers.

Hunger Bags will also be available for purchase in denominations of $5, $10 or $20.

Hunger Bags, available at all Co-op Food Stores, are bags filled with items such as soup, pasta, toilet paper and other dry goods.

This program, featured at Co-op year-round, has helped Otter Co-op donated tens of thousands of dollars to local food banks.

READ MORE: Otter Co-op set to acquire Liquor Depot, Liquor Barn and Wine Cellar stores

Otter Co-op has more than 500 employees that serve over 50,000 active members in 13 communities throughout the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Interior.

In 2019, Otter Co-op donated more than $270,000 to various organizations, teams, and events, and supported its members with more than $4.7 million in patronage refunds paid out in 2020.

Otter Co-op Aldergrove is located at 3650 248th St.

AldergroveLangley Township