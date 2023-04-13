Otter steps into key role to help grow Ribfest

Co-op and its liquor stores have become title sponsor of the charitable Langley festival

A barbecue master grilled up some ribs at the Prairie Smoke and Spice stand at a past Langley RibFest. This year’s event runs Aug. 18 to 20. (Langley Advance Times files)

Whether talking about Otter Co-op or its newer Angry Otter Liquor stores, one thing invariably comes to the mind of most people in town – that’s the company’s ongoing commitment to building community.

That was demonstrated again last week, when Otter stepped up to take on the role as title sponsors for one of Langley’s fastest growing festivals – namely Ribfest.

The annual family-friendly community festival, organized by the Rotary Clubs of Langley, centres around delicious ribs and live music while raising funds for local charities and various Rotary initiatives.

While celebrating everything barbecue over three days last year, upwards of 37,000 people took in the event and helped raise more than $192,000.

So, while preparing for this year’s Ribfest – which is set to take place from Aug. 18 to 20 at McLeod Athletic Park – one of the initial quests was to secure more sponsors, explained Rick Davis, chair of the Ribfest organizing committee. The committee is made of Rotarians from all four Langley clubs.

“The Rotary Clubs of Langley are excited and thankful to have Otter Co-op and Angry Otter Liquor as our title sponsors for Ribfest this year,” said Davis.

“Our shared values of giving back to the community create a natural partnership that will help make this much-loved family event even more spectacular. We expect more than 40,000 people of all ages and hope many more businesses will follow their lead while also benefiting from this tremendous marketing opportunity.”

Otter Co-op CEO Jack Nicholson and founding Ribfest director Jeff Morfitt show off the new signs for the 2023 charity festival showing Otter Co-op and Angry Otter Liquor as the title sponsors. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Otter Co-op, a trusted and well-known brand in the region, contributes more than $400,000 annually in local community organizations, sponsorships and causes, and was excited to come on board in 2023 with this event in the title role, said Jack Nicholson, CEO of Otter Co-op.

“Langley Ribfest has provided essential funds for a number of important local community projects, and we’re proud to expand our partnership with Langley Ribfest,” Nicholson said.

“This event both helps to invest in our communities while providing a fantastic local summer event filled with food, fun and entertainment. We hope more organizations will join us in supporting this local cause and help make this event an even greater success,” he added, noting how the Angry Otter Liquor stores have sponsored the Ribfest beer garden (now site-wide) within the event since its inception in 2018.

The Langley Ribfest, coming back for its fourth year, is a free event that attracts thousands of visitors from throughout the Lower Mainland. Now, with the support of Otter Co-op and Angry Otter Liquor, the 2023 event promises to be bigger and better than ever before, Davis and Nicholson believe.

With live music, mouth-watering ribs, a huge KidZone, and a wide range of beverages, the Langley Ribfest is an event not to be missed, the duo concur.

Details, including sponsorship information, are available online at: www.ribfestlangley.com, or by contacting Jeff Morfitt at 604-329-9604 or Stew McIvor at 604-828-4023.

