Langley Arts Council coordinator Nicole Hutton (left) and Aldergrove community librarian Jacquelynne Garden (right) have teamed up to host Aldergrove’s first-ever Previously Loved Sale on Feb. 28 and 29. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Paintings and puzzles and books, oh my!

Langley Arts Council and local library team up to tackle a jumble sale of gently used goods

Langley Arts Council and Aldergrove library are inviting residents to drop off art, books, and puzzles that no longer “spark joy,” for a sale of large proportions next month.

Aldergrove, the new home to the Langley Arts Council, will host an inaugural Previously Loved Sale the weekend of Feb. 28 and Feb. 29.

The group are asking locals to take part by selling or donating their gently used treasures. The Arts Council started accepting artwork last week, explained coordinator Nicole Hutton.

“We already have over 60 pieces that will be up for sale,” from local residents, Hutton noted, and a surprising amount of original works from Canadian artists.

The non-profit will take in and resell framed works of art including 2D, 3D, sketches, sculptures, paintings, and other unique pieces.

“This is turning into more of an art show than I ever imagined,” Hutton remarked.

Profits from the art will be split between the collector and Langley Arts Council, who will pour the funds back into local youth arts programming.

READ ALSO: Langley Arts Council opens its doors in Aldergrove

For community librarian Jacquelynne Garden, the second organizer of the event, she’s already gathered a cart full of puzzles.

“Some of these are really special,” Garden said, pointing to a popular adult Ravensburger jigsaw puzzle.

Those who donate puzzles will get a 50 per cent off coupon to scavenge for more at the sale, and funds will be split between the library and Arts Council.

“We’re hoping to do this every year,” Garden beamed.

The library is also accepting book donations to resell, with profits going towards FVRL library programming and community services.

RELATED: Langley Arts Council exhibit explores ‘invasive species’

On Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, Feb. 29, the Kinsmen Centre hall will offer a wide range of curated art, books, and puzzles for those in the community to purchase and enjoy.

Puzzles and books can be donated during regular hours to the Aldergrove library branch at 26770 29 Ave. until Feb. 15.

Artwork is being accepted at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre, at 26770 29th Ave., any time before February 17 during regular hours.

Prices will be determined by the Arts Council, in consultation with those dropping off work, and may range from $20-$200. Collectors can also choose to donate art for the sale.

Two-dimensional work should ideally be framed and wired for hanging. Any unframed art must be mounted and placed behind a plastic sleeve for protection.

The sale will run Feb. 28 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kinsmen centre in Aldergrove.

