Pandemic forces cancellation of Langley Christmas dinner

For second year in a row, St. Joseph’s Catholic church will not host free Dec. 25 meal

St. Joseph’s Deacon Dan Ritchie confirmed that this year’s Christmas Day dinner at the Catholic church has been cancelled due to COVID. (Langley Advance Times files)

This year, the community Christmas feast will not be hosted by St. Joseph’s Parish.

The yearly event, which was last held in 2019, was cancelled due to a recent increase in COVID cases.

“Well, unfortunately due to the pandemic, for the second time in 27 years there will not be a community Christmas dinner at St Joseph’s,” Deacon Dan Ritchie told Langley Advance Times.

Instead, Langley’s Catholic church will be preparing food hampers, with the help of volunteers from the Catholic Women’s League, for a limited number of recipients that Ritchie said church advisors have already identified.

The church hopes to see the pandemic end and host the annual Christmas dinner in 2022, he said.

“We wish the community of Langley, a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. We look forward to seeing everybody in 2022. Stay safe,” Ritchie said.

