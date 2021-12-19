St. Joseph’s Deacon Dan Ritchie confirmed that this year’s Christmas Day dinner at the Catholic church has been cancelled due to COVID. (Langley Advance Times files)

St. Joseph’s Deacon Dan Ritchie confirmed that this year’s Christmas Day dinner at the Catholic church has been cancelled due to COVID. (Langley Advance Times files)

Pandemic forces cancellation of Langley Christmas dinner

For second year in a row, St. Joseph’s Catholic church will not host free Dec. 25 meal

This year, the community Christmas feast will not be hosted by St. Joseph’s Parish.

The yearly event, which was last held in 2019, was cancelled due to a recent increase in COVID cases.

RELATED: B.C. reports 789 COVID-19 cases Friday as Omicron spreads

and

READ MORE: Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge

“Well, unfortunately due to the pandemic, for the second time in 27 years there will not be a community Christmas dinner at St Joseph’s,” Deacon Dan Ritchie told Langley Advance Times.

Instead, Langley’s Catholic church will be preparing food hampers, with the help of volunteers from the Catholic Women’s League, for a limited number of recipients that Ritchie said church advisors have already identified.

The church hopes to see the pandemic end and host the annual Christmas dinner in 2022, he said.

“We wish the community of Langley, a very Merry Christmas and a happy New Year. We look forward to seeing everybody in 2022. Stay safe,” Ritchie said.

.

IN PAST: St. Joseph’s welcomes all to free Christmas feast in Langley

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasLangleyReligion

Previous story
Brookswood students fill Bobcat’s furry paws with love for flood victims

Just Posted

Langley Christian Lightning defeated South Delta 83-59 to take bronze at the 2021 girls Tsumura Basketball Invitational ( TBI) at Langley Events Centre. Lightning player Colette Vander Hoven is seen during Day 2 play against Seaquam. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Tsumura Invitational wraps in Langley with a bronze for Lightning

St. Joseph’s Deacon Dan Ritchie confirmed that this year’s Christmas Day dinner at the Catholic church has been cancelled due to COVID. (Langley Advance Times files)
Pandemic forces cancellation of Langley Christmas dinner

Saturday night at the Langley Events Centre, the Vancouver Giants (14-12-1-0) returned to the win column after a 3-1 decision over the visiting Prince George Cougars (12-15-0-0).(Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants snap losing streak with win over Cougars

Do you have a question you’d like to see put to the Langley MLAs? Email your idea to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com.
AT YOUR SERVICE: Liberal caucus floats all-party committee in reaction to emergencies