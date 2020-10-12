Park pond delights Langley kids

Many people are visiting area parks for a chance to see nature up close. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Local parks are providing an escape for people during the pandemic.

They can also be places of learning. The Langley Outdoor School, based in Fort Langley, took students to Campbell Valley Regional Park for lessons on Thursday.

After school was done, the students didn’t rush away to get inside. Several families stayed to enjoy the park amenities, particularly the pond which is home to a variety of critters.

If you stroll the trails in Campbell Valley Regional Park on a quiet day, you may come upon some of its wild inhabitants like black-tailed deer. Timid and wary of humans and their pets, your patience and quiet presence may be rewarded with a wildlife sighting. #RegionalParks pic.twitter.com/EtF6u7l39S — Metro Vancouver (@MetroVancouver) September 29, 2020

