Many people are visiting area parks for a chance to see nature up close. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Park pond delights Langley kids

Nature fascinates visitors to Campbell Valley Regional Park

Local parks are providing an escape for people during the pandemic.

They can also be places of learning. The Langley Outdoor School, based in Fort Langley, took students to Campbell Valley Regional Park for lessons on Thursday.

After school was done, the students didn’t rush away to get inside. Several families stayed to enjoy the park amenities, particularly the pond which is home to a variety of critters.

Charlotte Hartwig attends the Outdoor School based in Fort Langley and after lessons wrapped up on Thursday afternoon at Campbell Valley Regional Park, she and her family stuck around the park to check out the pond and meet some of the locals. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

