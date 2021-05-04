Parkinson society invites Langley residents to join new support group

The meetings are virtual at this point and happen on the second Saturday of each month

The Parkinson Society BC is starting a support group for people in the Langley area. (Society website)

People living with Parkinson’s may want to keep their Saturday afternoon free once a month for a new support group meeting.

The Parkinson Society BC invites people in Langley and the surrounding community to be part of the group that will start meeting Saturday, May 8.

Of course the meetings will be virtual,” explained Liz Janze, with the society. “This drop-in peer support group has an informal agenda based on good conversation and shared experiences.

Those who are partners and other family members of people with Parkinson’s are also welcome to be part of the group.

“This is a confidential and supportive space for those who wish to share their experiences and/or ask questions to group participants,” she said.

People are asked to register on the society website and will be sent a Zoom link for the support group which will meet one the second Saturday of the month from 2 to 3 p.m.

For more information about the society’s support programs, contact info@parkinson.bc.ca or call 1-800-668-3330.

• READ MORE: Waiting for treatment taking toll on patients with chronic illnesses

• READ MORE: Parkson SuperWalk goes virtual throughout B.C. due to COVID-19

Health