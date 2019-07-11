Passports encouraged to explore Langley neighborhood

Maria, 4, and Beverly, 17 were delighted to meet some bunnies close-up at the Aldor Acres petting zoo during Willoughby DAYZ last July. (Langley Advance Times Files).

Willoughby DAYZ returns for it’s fifth year this Saturday, celebrating everything the Langley neighborhood has to offer.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, people can visit Willoughby Town Centre to experience the community hub, have a meal, and even win some prizes.

Tracey Ehman, organizer and social media coordinator said the idea is to get people familiar with all the shops and restauraunts.

“A lot of people will come for a certain business, but they don’t realize what else is there. [Willoughby Dayz] brings the community together to see that the Town Centre is a one stop shop location,” Ehman explained.

Aldor Acres will have their farm animal petting zoo once again this year while G&F Financial will be hosting a free barbecue and collecting dontations for B.C. Children’s Hospital.

Taco and pountine shop StreEATS will be hosting hourly taco eating challenges throughout the day – pre-registration is required.

Passports are a new addition – people can pick one up at G&F Financial and collect stamps inside participating businesses.

When they are turned in complete, passport holders will be entered into a draw for prize packages ranging between $100 and $500 in value – all items up for grabs were donated by local retailers.

For more information, people can visit www.willoughbytowncentre.ca.

