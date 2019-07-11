Maria, 4, and Beverly, 17 were delighted to meet some bunnies close-up at the Aldor Acres petting zoo during Willoughby DAYZ last July. (Langley Advance Times Files).

Passports encouraged to explore Langley neighborhood

Fifth annual Willoughby DAYZ offers residents a chance to tour local businesses

Willoughby DAYZ returns for it’s fifth year this Saturday, celebrating everything the Langley neighborhood has to offer.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, people can visit Willoughby Town Centre to experience the community hub, have a meal, and even win some prizes.

Tracey Ehman, organizer and social media coordinator said the idea is to get people familiar with all the shops and restauraunts.

“A lot of people will come for a certain business, but they don’t realize what else is there. [Willoughby Dayz] brings the community together to see that the Town Centre is a one stop shop location,” Ehman explained.

Aldor Acres will have their farm animal petting zoo once again this year while G&F Financial will be hosting a free barbecue and collecting dontations for B.C. Children’s Hospital.

Taco and pountine shop StreEATS will be hosting hourly taco eating challenges throughout the day – pre-registration is required.

Passports are a new addition – people can pick one up at G&F Financial and collect stamps inside participating businesses.

When they are turned in complete, passport holders will be entered into a draw for prize packages ranging between $100 and $500 in value – all items up for grabs were donated by local retailers.

Read more: 5th annual Willougby DAYZ coming up July 13

For more information, people can visit www.willoughbytowncentre.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Aldergrove pioneer celebrates 100 years and community legacy

Just Posted

Fire destroys home on multi-million dollar Langley property

The $17 million lot is one of Langley’s most expensive according to BC Assessment

SPORTS BRIEFS: Mustangs rule, Seawolves are coming to the Langley Rugby Club, Trappers win and more

Roundup of local sports news

Playing with his brother

Cole Shepard joins older brother Jackson on the Langley-based Vancouver Giants roster

SPORTS BRIEFS: Fort Langley Marathon, Langley rider to team Canada

Roundup of local sports stories

VIDEO: Jackson wins back-to-back bike races

Former TWU track star wins Delta and New West races

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

B.C. transgender inmate loses bid to appeal extradition at Canada’s top court

Hayden Patterson is an inmate at Maple Ridge women’s prison in relation to a 2014 U.S. murder charge

35 injured after Vancouver-to-Australia flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii

The flight, a Boeing 777-200, was carrying about 270 passengers and had 15 crew members aboard

Overdose deaths down 30% so far in 2019, B.C. officials ‘cautiously optimistic’

In May, 84 lives were claimed by illicit drugs, or between two and three deaths each day

RCMP borrow dog crate to rescue bald eagle from B.C. road

Logan Lake RCMP borrowed a dog crate from a cell guard to make the roadside rescue

12,000 property owners paying B.C. speculation tax so far

Mostly foreign owners, ‘satellite families,’ high-end properties

Former Surrey minor football coach convicted after 2017 Creep Catchers sting

John Darrell Lerfold, 65, is to set a date for sentencing on July 16 for telecommunicating to lure a child under 16

7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

There’s no better marketing than having a whole day named after your business

VIDEO: Roads remain washed out due to flooding in the Cariboo

The Chilcotin River south of Big Creek and its tributaries remain on flood watch

Most Read