Pathfinders make 3,000 jingle bells for Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Bells to be used in fundraiser for Christmas Hamper Program

Bells are ringing at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen.

Tiny bells that is.

Girls from the Clover Ridge Pathfinders made 3,000 Christmas Tree ornament jingle bells over the past two weeks to be used as part of a Community Kitchen fundraiser.

The bells will be given away to families who attend the Santa photo booth that is part of the new light show on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

“The bells will be given out at Lumagica,” said Matthew Campbell, the director of the Community Kitchen. “We have a Santa photo stand at the end of the circuit.”

Campbell said the Santa booth is by donation, with all proceeds going to support the Kitchen and their Christmas Hamper Program.

He said it’s great that Cloverdale got the Lumagica light show this year.

“We’re excited for it to start. It’s exciting for Cloverdale to have a big light display like that.”

Campbell said he can’t thank the Pathfinders enough for the generous donation to CCK.

“It was so great that the kids were able to make the tree ornaments, we’re so thankful,” he said.

“We’re also excited to be able to give the bells away. They’re very nice bells and they will be very nice on peoples Christmas Trees. It’s a special thank you to people who support the Community Kitchen by visiting Santa.”

About 10 girls contributed their time over the last couple of weeks to make the bells. The girls are from 1st Clover Ridge Pathfinders, which is part of Girl Guides of Canada, Clover Ridge District.

Lumagica opened Dec. 3.


