Paw-sitively precious: Beagles meet up in Langley dog park

Beagles abound. At least 10 beagles played with one another at a recent canine meet-up in Langley. (Shailee Shah/Special to Langley Advance Times)

By Shailee Shah/Special to the Langley Advance Times

People passing through a Brookswood park recently witnessed a heartwarming group of canines – all brought together for a puppy party of sorts.

At least 10 beagles and their humans gathered in Langley City’s Uplands Off-Leash Dog Park as part of a monthly Vancouver Area Beagle Meetup.

This is one of many such Sunday events hosted by the groups in different locations around the Lower Mainland, where dog-owners and their furry friends were able to interact with one another and play, explained event’s organizer Lore.

“We stopped our meetups during COVID-19 but we started again a few months ago,” she said.

“The most beagles we’ve had is 45 beagles, but normally we get around 20. Each month we switch parks all around the Lower Mainland, going back and forth across the bridge.”

Lore has been running the Vancouver Area Beagle Meetup since 2003. Her beagle is a rescue named Piper.

Langley resident Max was among those who attended.

“We love coming to the beagle meetups as often as we can. They’re a great way to get outside and get our dog to play with her best friends,” Max said while his dog, Rocky, enjoyed playing with the other beagles.

Ponce and his dog, Maui, found the event online and decided to check it out.

“My dog is one year old, and he really liked it,” said Ponce.

Another couple, Shirley and Michael, were accompanied by their 10-and-a-half-year-old dog, Heidi.

They love Uplands Off-Leash Dog Park since it’s so large, close to their home, and one of the only beagle-approved parks that is easily accessible to them.

Lore makes sure that the parks chosen for meet ups are beagle approved, which are not necessarily simply fully fenced parks. She goes and checks parks beforehand to make sure they’re inescapable and similarly beagle friendly.

“There’s no cost for beagle meetup, but there is a fee to run the meetup website,” she explained.

“I make dog cookies and sell them by donation, and those fees are covered by the profits from that. We also collect donations for Beagle Paws, which is a rescue organization,” said Lore.

