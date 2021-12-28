Pawsitively purrfect photos help charities

A team of volunteers help make the Pet Junction event a success (front, left to right) Lee Davidson and Chainey (cocker spaniel), Debbie Hildebrandt, Grace Watson (Santa), Callie York (little Elf), Yvonne Loppnau, (back row left to right) Diana Collins and Valerie York. ( Joy Watson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Hot chocolate and a propane fire pit made it bearable for the humans – and even some of the smaller dogs – in attendance to endure a little December weather and ensure participating pets could recently get their photos taken with Santa.

In the first in-person event in almost two years, Langley Animal Protection Society hosted its Santa Paws photos at the shelter in Aldergrove, and organizers are calling it a “great success.”

But to better adhere to COVID safety protocols, this year’s event was a little different. It was held outside, hence the offerings of warming were graciously received, said shelter staffer Jenn Schroeder.

The ol’ elf was able to visit with lots of dogs and even a few cats, she said, noting the five-hour event was sold out just days after being announced.

“We raised just over $1,000 and are very excited to be able to have people come to our shelter and enjoy an afternoon with their companion animal,” Schroeder said.

“We had as many as six dogs in one photo, which was quite the feat to have them all sitting and looking [at the camera at the same time],” she noted.

Several of the pets came decked out in their best holiday outfits, including Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek’s dogs.

“Thank you to everyone who came out and helped support LAPS through their donations for the event,” Schroeder said.

Meanwhile, across town in Aldergrove, Pet Junction also held a fundraiser a few days earlier – this one for Abbotsford flood victims. And similarly, this was also Christmas pet photos with Santa.

The pet supply and grooming store raised more than $1,800 in the one-day event, said owner Debbie Hildebrandt.

“Everyone was enthusiastic and excited to help with the fundraiser,” she said, giving a special shout out to the Shaw family farm for donating $1,000 to the cause.

“We would also like to thank all of the people of Aldergrove who took their time to bring out their favourite pets (dogs and cats) and donate to the cause,” Hildebrandt said.

Money raised by Pet Junction went to the Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund, which is a partnership of Abbotsford Community Foundation, Abbotsford Chamber of Commerce, and the University of the Fraser Valley.

