Tyler Jones (in-stand host, left) stands with Fountain Tire’s Chris Dirksen, Ryan Trimble and Luke Raymond as they honour stars of the community Elizabeth Gill, Stefano Marazzi and Tia Anderson (with son, Colton Devries) at the Jan. 19 Vancouver Giants game. (Photo courtesy WHL)

People who make a difference: Langley residents two of three stars named by Fountain Tire and the Vancouver Giants

Awards honour community members for their volunteerism, humanitarianism and generosity

Three who make a diference:

Elizabeth (Betty) Gill, a dedicated mother, wife, friend and community member who, according to her nomination, is “always doing things for other people and never putting herself first.” Betty is an active volunteer with the Langley Memorial Hospital and Salvation Army Gateway of Hope.

Stefano Marazzi, a schoolteacher in Langley’s inner city who goes above and beyond to support his students. Marazzi organized potluck dinners that brought students together to learn each other’s traditions, volunteered on his day off to raise funds for school field trips, and even financially supported a family in a time of need. His nomination stated Marazzi’s students “all leave his class as not only better students, but better citizens of our community.”

Tia Anderson, whose Christmas stockings warm the hearts of Maple Ridge locals who are homeless or at risk for becoming homeless. Over the past two years, Tia has stuffed approximately 500 stockings with collected and purchased items such as candy, candles and socks, and distributed them to those in need.

These three local citizens were named stars of the community for their above-and-beyond efforts.

Gill, Marazzi, and Anderson were nominated by their peers and selected as winners of the Fountain Tire 3 Stars program, a partnership between Fountain Tire, the Western Hockey League (WHL) and the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), that honours everyday Canadians for their volunteerism, humanitarianism and generosity.

The trio were publicly recognized at last Sunday’s (Jan. 19) Vancouver Giants game.

“We asked Canadians to help us find people whose actions – big or small – make a difference, and the result was an inspiring list of individuals who help our cities thrive,” said Denise Gohl-Eacrett, Director, Brand and Customer Experience at Fountain Tire.

READ ALSO: Do you know a star? Nominations are open for local difference makers

READ MORE: Langley tutor lauded on ice

Last fall, members of the public were invited to nominate their community stars at FountainTire3Stars.com.

A total of 63 winners were selected from the pool of peer nominations in 21 participating communities across Canada.

“Our communities are full of remarkable people who make a meaningful impact every day,” said WHL Commissioner, Ron Robison.

“The WHL, alongside our partner Fountain Tire, is proud to bring some of these inspiring stories to light and say thank you for the contributions our fans have made.”


