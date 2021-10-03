Perform an act of kindness, urges mother of late Maple Ridge athlete ‘with the heart of a giant’

It will be four years since the tragic passing of Maple Ridge athlete Noah Trulsen, and his family and friends will mark the day with an act of kindness like each year.

Noah, who died while playing a game in Langley on Oct. 4, 2018, left behind a hole and memories of his kindness that sparked the family into promoting the day as Random Act of Kindness Day, said his mother Lorraine Trulsen.

“We raised our boys to always treat others as they would want to be treated, and Noah really took that to heart. He didn’t have a mean bone in his body. He would defend the underdog always,” said Lorraine.

“Rick and I will be going out on the fourth, and doing random acts in his memory as well. In the past, people have shared what they have done with us. They have paid it forward in drive-throughs, paid for groceries, helped a stranger.”

The family is also in the midst of organizing their annual charity game and fundraiser in Noah’s memory, which will be held on Nov. 13 this year. So far however, the response to the fundraiser has been slow and Lorraine is hoping to see more people step forward.

READ MORE: Noah Trulsen charity game seeking participants

“We haven’t had many offers for donations, and we do understand that Covid has made it difficult for many but we will continue to reach out. We will be dropping off letters at local businesses. I am hopeful that perhaps restaurants will want to donate gift cards to help get business in their doors,” she said.

Tickets for the event will soon be available and there will be approximately 100 tickets for attending the event. The event will also require vaccine passports for anyone over the age of 12.

“This is a family friendly event and we hope that families bring their children, so they see the importance of community of giving back to others,” she said.

In the meantime, Lorraine is hoping people take part in the performing a random act of kindness on Oct. 4 and pay it forward.

“I would really love people to let us know what they did on Oct. 4 in his memory,” she said, adding why it was important for her and her family to remember Noah through acts of kindness.

“Noah was 6 feet 6 inches tall, and literally had the heart of a giant. Nothing brought him more joy than other’s happiness. My family including my brothers, sisters, in laws, cousins, all talk about how he would just throw his huge arms around you and give you the best hug ever. He would never say “no” to helping someone if they asked.”

ALSO READ: Young Maple Ridge man dies playing recreational hockey