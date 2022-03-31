Personal account: It’s OK to not be OK

Jessica Bailey was the emcee at the Hope Grows Here charity gala, hosted by Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek and her husband, Rob, Saturday at Cascades. The event raised money for Foundry Langley, which is set to open this summer. (Lisa Farquharson/Langley Advance Times)

By Jim McGregor/Special to Langley Advance Times

Jessica Bailey is a graduate of Trinity Western University in Langley, a finalist for Ms. Universe Canada in 2017, and more recently – in December – she was crowned Miss Supranational Canada 2022 and became the country’s official representative at Miss Supranational worlds to be held in Europe later this year.

But it hasn’t always been positive for Bailey.

“When I was younger, I had a lot of fear of failure and I was letting anxiety and depression control my life. But, through the support of my family and community, I was able to overcome those fears,” she shared with the Langley Advance Times.

“As a young adult, I was aware of my issues and they were not always severe, but from time to time circumstances would come up that would make my symptoms more prevalent,” she recounted.

“I had arrived at a very low point in my own mental journey, and the only option I had was to go to the Langley Memorial Hospital and check into the psychiatric ward. There was really no bed for me in a ward full of adult males, so I had to spend the night in the jail cell in there.”

“I realize they were doing their best to help me But, as a young girl already scared, it certainly made for a poor situation and not one where you could start to heal,” she said, recollecting the ordeal.

“But because of family support and being transferred to a facility in Abbotsford, very similar to the Foundry Langley being built now, I was able to focus and re-set. I was able to build off that and build an identity for myself,” Bailey shared.

She later sought additional mental health support as a teen and then also in university.

“The need for Foundry Langley is overdue. It is so much less daunting for a youth to be able to go into a place where all the help is right there. Knowing that you are not going to get passed off with referrals or that you don’t have to walk in with a parent, [it] gives you freedom to know you can seek the help you need.”

Bailey points out how important it is to have all the services in one spot.

“You have the peace of mind knowing that when you reach out for support it will be there for you now. For a youth, to know that you have a place to go that is set up for youth, is so beneficial. Walking into a place where people understand youth and is designed by youth goes a long way to meet the needs of the younger people in Langley.”

She points out that many youth don’t feel comfortable sharing problems with their parents or even their parent’s doctors.

“A safe place, Foundry is so much better for sharing than a jail cell in a ward surrounded by adult males.”

Bailey knows that support in the right form, at the right time, can transform your life.

“Along the way, I had lots of support from my Mom and from my volleyball coach at Trinity Western. Assistant coach Joel Pesut has given such amazing support to his players both off and on the court. I owe him the world for what he has done for me.”

Entering into the Ms. Universe competition allowed her to face her anxieties and see how she could perform in a stressful situation.

“I was able to see how much I had grown. With help from friends and family, I was able to try new things and [build] confidence to be myself. Foundry Langley will provide that support to other young people.”

Bailey was the emcee for the Hope Grow’s Here charity gala hosted by Langley City Mayor Val Van den Broek and her husband, Rob this past weekend. It was a fundraiser for Foundry Langley.

“I have always dreamed of being able to support a project like this and give back to society,” Bailey said.

“Foundry is something that should be in every community. Having a place where youth can feel safe should be a priority. We are talking about the future and we should always be there, especially now dealing with COVID and so many other issues,” she reflected.

“With programs such as Bell Let’s Talk and having mental health issues brought to the forefront, it’s nice to see the people of Langley and Langley organizations supporting this important project. It’s OK to take off the mask and it’s OK not to be OK. Things happen and to be able to address a problem – rather than bury it – is so important.”

While Bailey is quick to personally champion the need for Foundry Langley, so to is Mike Gee.

The Langley City man believes his 16-year-old son, Seamus, might have found the help needed if there had been a dedicated mental health facility – like Foundry Langley – prior to his sudden death in October 2019.

“I think it would [have made a difference],” said Gee, who founded the non-profit Seamus Gee Legacy Fund in his son’s memory. It’s for local students accessing trades, community, and school sports programs at the post-secondary level.

Gee said Seamus showed no signs of depression before his passing.

For more information on Foundry Langley or to find out how people can support this project, they’re encourage to go online to: foundrybc.ca/langley.

