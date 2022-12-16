Pet photos with Santa Sunday in Langley supports Canucks Autism Network

The offer is even open to farm pets

The community can get photos of their pets and farm pets with Santa by booking an appointment for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Lots of people have photos of their dogs and cats with Santa but a local family is offering a chance for people to have photos taken with the jolly ol’ elf and farm pets.

We encourage owners of household pets as well as owners of farm pets to come join us,” said Sherry Saran, a local realtor organizing the event.

The public can book an appointment for the photo by calling 604-533-3491. The photo shoot is Sunday, Dec. 18 at 4726 248th St. There will be live music from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“The Lions Gate Chorus will be onsite embracing us with their Christmas carols, and we will be serving hot cocoa, sweet treats, candy canes and of course treats for our furry friends,” she said.

People can get a 5×7-inch photo. Saran is offering the photos for free but donations will be accepted.

“One hundred per cent of the proceeds will be donated to the Canucks Autism Network,” she noted.

The family has hosted a bottle drive in support of the network for five years and Saran through her business has done family photos in the past as well.

“For the past three years, my team and I have provided the Langley community with a free family photo session,” she explained. “This year is our first time to allow pets an opportunity provided they don’t have access to Santa in the mall.”

Bookings are filling fast but she encouraged those interested to still call in.

“We have encouraged walk-ins as well and my understanding is that we may have someone surprising us with their goat wanting a pic with Santa. Exciting,” Saran said.

.

• READ MORE: Family bottle drive raises thousands for kids living with autism

• READ MORE: Community supports Saran family fundraising

.

CanucksSanta Claus