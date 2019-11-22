Peterson Road rallies together for Grade 7 victim of hit-and-run near school

Proceeds from the school’s third annual Christmas Craft Fair will go towards Jesse Brown’s recovery

Parents, students, and others will display an array of fresh baked goods and warm beverages at the third annual Christmas Craft Fair. (Submitted photo)

Peterson Road Elementary Parent Advisory Council (PAC) have worked tirelessly to give one struggling family the gift of hope this holiday season.

Parents and staff have banded together, agreeing that funds raised from the school’s annual Christmas Craft Fair will go towards the family of Jesse Brown.

Jesse is a Grade 7 student, currently on a long and arduous road to recovery after being struck by a suspected drunk driver two months ago.

On Thursday, PAC members were given the go-ahead by the Browns, who has previously needed time away from the public eye to best aid Jesse in his recuperation.

The twelve-year-old was walking home from school on Friday, Sept. 13, when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene in the 4900-block of 232nd Street.

Jesse was immediately airlifted to hospital and remained on life-support for weeks. Doctors discovered among the multiple broken bones in his face, arm, and fractures to his back – that Jesse might never walk again.

RELATED: Twelve-year-old Langley hit-and-run victim regains consciousness

PAC president Kristy Sayers expressed both the community’s patience and perseverance in providing any means of help for their family.

“He has suffered life-altering injuries,” Sayers explained. “For the foreseeable future, Jesse will be in a wheelchair. As such, his home and family vehicle will need to be retrofitted to accommodate this.”

“His mother has also been off work to be by Jesse’s side since the accident,” she stressed.

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. all proceeds made from admission donations and concession purchases will go directly to the Brown family for Jesse’s rehabilitation.

Parents, students, and other community members will display an array of fresh baked goods and warm beverages available for the delight and enjoyment of patrons.

“We are running with this along with many big plans in the future” for the family, Sayers said.

READ MORE: Father of 12-year-old Langley hit-and-run victim calls for tougher drinking and driving laws

Police have been fervent in their efforts to compile concrete evidence for the hit-and-run case that will be tried within the next 16 months in court, as mandated by provincial law.

A 29-year-old woman in possession of a blue Pathfinder was arrested following the hit-and-run and issued an administrative driving prohibition.

It is believed by police that she also struck an 18-year-old near Langley Secondary School the same afternoon.

Peterson Road Elementary School is located at 23422 47 Ave. in Langley.